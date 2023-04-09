Solo travel for women: Tips and hacks for safe and enjoyable experience

In recent years, solo travel for women has become increasingly popular, as more women seek adventure, independence, and new experiences. However, travelling alone can also be intimidating, especially for first-timers. With proper planning, preparation, and safety measures, solo travel can be a rewarding and empowering experience for women. From choosing the right destination to navigating unfamiliar territory, these tips will help women feel confident and prepared to embark on their solo travel adventures. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or a first-time adventurer, these tips and tricks will help you make the most of your solo trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. (Also read: Common mistakes to avoid as a beginner solo traveler )

With proper planning, preparation, and safety measures, solo travel can be a rewarding and empowering experience for women.(Unsplash)

Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development Jumpin Heights, shared with HT Lifestyle, some tips and hacks to help ensure a smooth and enjoyable solo travel experience for women.

1. Plan in advance

While living spontaneously is one of the perks of solo travel, have a few basics in place. What’s the usual mode of transport? How crowded are roads at night? How far your accommodation is from the places or adventures you wish to have? These help you account for your money, time.

2. Carry-ons

A pepper spray for creeps, pee safe for public restrooms and hand sanitisers for everywhere is a must. Always have cash handy, you’d be surprised by how many places en route can leave you with terrible network and no signal.

3. Adventure

When choosing adventure operators, always do your due diligence in terms of their expertise. This should not be taken lightly. Look at testimonials, the years of operations and their safety standards.

4. Accommodation

When looking at cheaper accommodation alternatives, look at customer reviews and make sensible decisions. If the location is isolated and dingy, chances are it isn’t frequented by solo women travellers and you’d rather choose differently. Hostels are great for meeting new people and there are tons of cool options now as the hostel culture seems to be here to stay!

5. Buy your own drinks

Nobody, and I mean nobody, should be trusted with your drinks when you’re by yourself. Get bottled water and get your own drinks made. Spiking drinks is more common than you think and winging it is a recipe for disaster. Try local experiences. Chances are, there’s a reason they’re popular. Rishikesh has gained popularity for adventures like Bungy and rafting. Goa is expanding beyond beaches and nightlife too! Have fun with the world around you, and let it take you in. As long as you’re well and safe!

“Planning and strategizing your trip in advance will help you be prepared for the troubles you might face. There are many women-friendly zostels and hostels available in various places these days. You can research and check reviews about the same. Also, services like homestay are also good to go. Ensure that your loved ones are aware of the place you stay and try to be in touch with them at least once a day. A solo trip will help you meet the miraculous person you are. People often find the answer to their questions this way. You never know, it might heal you to be a better person and even strengthen your mind to face anything. Hope you have a great experience!” concludes Niharika.

