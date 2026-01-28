Step inside a luxurious Bali resort that has a secret pool with swing, hidden in plain sight

There's a similar gem in Bali . Travel content creator Jemina shared a glimpse of Veluvana Bali on Instagram in a reel. The resort is also known as the Bamboo House Bali, surrounded by breathtaking, sprawling greenery and defined by its beautiful bamboo structure.

Now, everyone loves a pool at their resort, but what if it becomes the element of surprise? Hidden away from plain sight, this secret pool reveals itself only when you explore a little further, turning a simple swim into a magical moment.

Everyone enjoys a touch of mystery, especially while travelling. The right kind of surprises are what make trips truly memorable. Now add to that an understated touch of luxury, and the experience feels even more special and marvellous, revealing itself slowly and leaving a lasting impression long after the journey ends. ALSO READ: Step inside a Harry Potter-style tent that looks small on the outside but has spacious interiors with bed and kitchen

In the reel, the creator is seen lifting a hidden compartment, which reveals a shallow pool lined with pebbles and soft, floating lounge seating. A swing above the pool overlooks spellbinding, dreamlike greenery, creating a calm, immersive setting. Tucked away from plain sight, the hidden pool does add a sense of mystery, while also being a private space that feels ideal for tranquil unwinding at the end of the day, with mesmerising views of lush, verdant surroundings. The resort is in Sidemen, Bali.

Reactions The comment section, however, had mixed reactions.

On one hand, several users were clearly impressed, sharing enthusiastic remarks. One called it worthy for future travel plans, suggesting it's a “bucket list item!!” Another wrote, “Omg looks so cool, I wanna be there right now.” The resort's design was also dreamy, as another added, “This is a tropical soul's dream vacation”



But some users did raise practical concerns, particularly about the pool's usability. One wrote, “But wait, can you actually swim in there ?” Some others also raised doubts, ”How deep is the pool? 2 feet?” While others wondered about the two deep holes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.