Swiss serenity: 5 luxurious hotels for the ultimate Alpine getaway

Switzerland’s gorgeous landscapes, tranquil lakes and charming alpine villages provide the perfect backdrop for a luxurious getaway. Early spring offers an opportunity to experience world-class amenities with added benefits—fewer crowds, clear sunny days and curated seasonal experiences. Whether you seek downtime and privacy, haute cuisine, or total mind-body rejuvenation, these five Swiss hotels ensure a heightened stay.

1. Grand Dolder – Zurich: Where heritage meets modern opulence

The Dolder Grand is an architectural masterpiece perched above Zurich, offering clear views of the city, Lake Zurich, and the Alps. Guests can immerse themselves in 4,000 square metres of spa luxury, featuring a Japanese-inspired meditation walk, the world’s only Snow Paradise cold therapy room, and a La Prairie Beauty Center.

Michelin-starred dining at The Restaurant under the mastery of Chef Heiko Nieder ensures an extraordinary culinary experience. Bespoke butler services and private art tours of the hotel’s extensive collection, including works by Dalí and Warhol, sublimate the stay.

2. Bürgenstock – Lucerne: A Hollywood-favourite hideaway

Nestled high above Lake Lucerne, Bürgenstock Resort has been a sanctuary for Hollywood icons like Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. The hotel offers expansive lake and mountain views through floor-to-ceiling windows, blending Swiss natural beauty with a modern design philosophy.

The Alpine Spa, spanning over 10,000 square metres, features an infinity-edge heated pool, offering a unique an unparalleled wellness retreat. Guests can arrive in style via the Bürgenstock boat and funicular railway, a quintessentially Swiss experience. Michelin-starred restaurant RitzCoffier delivers a curated menu inspired by classic French cuisine.

3. Victoria Jungfrau Grand Hotel and Spa – Interlaken: Elegance at the foot of the Jungfrau

Situated between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, this historic hotel offers prime views of the Jungfrau massif. More than just a hotel, Victoria Jungfrau offers the exclusive Nescens Better-Ageing Program, blending Swiss medical expertise with luxury wellness treatments tailored to each guest.

For culinary excellence, guests can dine at La Terrasse Brasserie, a Michelin-starred restaurant serving locally sourced dishes. The hotel’s palatial Belle Époque interiors and handcrafted Swiss chocolates distributed to guests upon arrival add to its decadent charm.

4. Mandarin Oriental, Geneva: Discreet luxury on the Rhône river

A favourite among global dignitaries and business moguls, the Mandarin Oriental Geneva combines Swiss precision and Asian hospitality. Overlooking the Rhône River, the hotel boasts a newly redesigned Presidential Suite featuring a private terrace with sweeping city views.

Dining at SACHI offers one of Geneva’s finest Japanese culinary experiences, curated by a Nobu-trained chef. Bespoke experiences include a private guided tour of Geneva’s watchmaking ateliers, granting exclusive access to the world’s finest horologists.

5. Kempinski Palace Engelberg: Belle Époque charm in the Heart of the Alps

Blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair, Kempinski Palace Engelberg is a standout alpine retreat nestled in central Switzerland. Housed in a meticulously restored Belle Époque building, the hotel combines historic charm with five-star luxury. The rooftop infinity pool offers panoramic views of Mount Titlis, while the Kempinski Spa invites guests to rejuvenate with treatments inspired by Alpine herbs and traditions.

Dining at Cattani Restaurant features locally sourced cuisine with a refined twist, and the Wintergarden Lounge is perfect for afternoon tea with a view. Whether it’s skiing, hiking, or simply soaking in the scenery, Kempinski Engelberg offers an unforgettable mountain escape.

A destination adored by global icons

From Bollywood legends to international business tycoons, Switzerland has long been a beloved retreat. Yash Chopra’s iconic Bollywood films captured the romance of the Swiss Alps and global celebrities continue to make these luxury hotels their preferred Swiss sanctuaries. Whether you are seeking adventure, serenity or bespoke indulgences, these five hotels offer the world’s finest.