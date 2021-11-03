Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taapsee Pannu is living the ‘London life’ and smiling the ‘UK smile.’ Here’s proof

"The UK smile that is," wrote Taapsee, referring to the banner behind her that reads, "UK Smile." Taapsee also added the hashtags to her post to share her travel state of mind - #LondonLife and #TapcTravels.
Taapsee is living the ‘London life’ and smiling the ‘UK smile.’ Here’s proof(Instagram/@taapsee)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Taapsee Pannu loves to travel. The actor takes off at every chance she gets to see a new country or a new place. The travel enthusiast keeps sharing snippets of her ventures of her trip on her Instagram profile and they are a marvel for her fans.

Taapsee, on Wednesday, treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself chilling in UK. The actor recently took off to the United Kingdom for her vacation and since she has been sharing a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories. On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of the kind of fun she is having, with a picture of herself.

Taapsee is roaming the streets of UK and posing for pictures – here’s proof. The actor shared a picture of herself where she can be seen posing for the cameras with a whole lot of glee beside a red telephone booth. Dressed in a white sweater and an ivory skirt, Taapsee teamed her look with white sneakers as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras.

"The UK smile that is," wrote Taapsee, referring to the banner behind her that reads, "UK Smile." Taapsee also added the hashtags to her post to share her travel state of mind - #LondonLife and #TapcTravels. Take a look at how much happy the actor is on the streets of London.

Taapsee’s travel diaries are a treat for sore eyes. A few weeks back, the actor travelled to Russia and explored the country. The stunning pictures made their way on her Instagram profile and treated her fans. Here’s a picture of Taapsee with sister Shagun Pannu as they posed on a bridge. “Sun, water, food and history you have it all here,” Taapsee aptly described her experience in Russia with these words.

Taapsee’s travel diaries are a mood. Also, she is giving us major travel FOMO. BRB, planning our next vacation.

