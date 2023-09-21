Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM (Shutterstock)

The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.