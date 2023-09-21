Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok
Sep 21, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM (Shutterstock)

The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
economy thailand travel travel destination travel plan tourism tourist attraction
