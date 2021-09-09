Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok, top cities next month

Bangkok's reopening would be partial, however, starting with areas popular with visitors, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters, without elaborating.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok and other key destinations to foreign tourists next month, officials said on Thursday.

Thailand plans to reopen Bangkok and other key destinations to foreign tourists next month, officials said on Thursday, aiming to revive its battered travel industry after indications the number of new coronavirus infections may have peaked.

Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai will be added to a programme in which fully vaccinated visitors who commit to a series of tests can enter, under certain criteria, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan.

The scheme is underway on the islands of Samui and Phuket https://reut.rs/3nioKWn, where about 70% of the local population were required to be fully inoculated https://reut.rs/3hhiGKa.

The plan to allow quarantine-free entry initially announced in June https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-targets-reopening-within-120-days-economy-flounders-2021-06-16 was questioned after new daily infections soared in August to as high as 23,000, with record fatalities on many days.

On Thursday Thailand reported 16,031 new infections, among more than 1.3 million overall, the majority since April. It has recorded 13,731 deaths.

RELATED STORIES

Yuthasak is targeting 1 million visitors to Thailand this year. That compares to nearly 40 million in 2019.

About 88,000 have been recorded so far this year, a third of which went to Phuket, which opened in July.

Vaccinations could be an obstacle to an October reopening, however, with only 34% of Bangkok residents fully vaccinated so far, and just 15% of people nationwide given the required two doses.

It also comes as some countries place restrictions like quarantine on arrivals from Thailand, in part due to that low rate, including Britain https://reut.rs/3E15cM9, a key market.

Local hotel operators, however, hope slowing infections and more vaccinations will help.

"We hope that this particular situation resolves itself in time for this critical booking period," said Frederic Varnier, who manages Minor International's Anantara resorts in Phuket.

 

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

