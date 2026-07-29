Rise of 'micro-cations': Hosteller CEO explains why young Indians are choosing 2–3 day getaways over long vacations

Weekend getaways have become the new vacation for many young Indians. Instead of waiting for a long annual holiday, travellers are increasingly choosing shorter, more frequent escapes that fit around busy work schedules and limited leave. According to Pranav Dangi, Founder & CEO of The Hosteller, this shift reflects a fundamental change in how people think about travel.

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Sharing his thoughts with HT Lifestyle, Pranav said, "Ask a 26-year-old in Bengaluru about her travel plans and you probably won't hear about a ten-day itinerary. You'll hear about a Friday evening flight, two nights somewhere green, and a Monday morning back at the desk." (Also read: 'Feels more like a five-star hotel': Travel vlogger shares tour of Air India's First Class private suites at New Delhi )

Why weekend micro-cations are replacing long vacations

He explained that these short breaks, often referred to as micro-cations, have become the preferred way to travel. "Short trips, taken often. The travel industry calls them micro-cations. Everyone else just calls it going somewhere for the weekend," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Pranav, the reasons behind the trend are practical. “Annual leave is scarce and most of it gets spent on weddings and family obligations. Coordinating a long trip means aligning five friends who no longer live in the same city, which usually means the trip never happens. A three-day break needs one person to say yes and a Thursday night decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Pranav, the reasons behind the trend are practical. “Annual leave is scarce and most of it gets spent on weddings and family obligations. Coordinating a long trip means aligning five friends who no longer live in the same city, which usually means the trip never happens. A three-day break needs one person to say yes and a Thursday night decision.” {{/usCountry}}

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The rise of micro-cations, or weekend getaways, reflects a change in travel among young Indians.

He also pointed to affordability as a key factor. "Cost plays into it as well. A week in Southeast Asia runs to what five or six domestic weekends cost, and the weekends spread the pleasure across the whole year instead of concentrating it into one exhausting fortnight. Better roads and cheaper flights have widened the map, too. Rishikesh, Coorg, Udaipur, Kasol and Alibaug are all within striking distance of a metro now."

How hospitality industry is adapting to the micro-cation trend

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Pranav noted that the hospitality industry has adapted to this new style of travel. "Accommodation changed to match. Hostel chains built the model around exactly this traveller: book late, stay two nights, pay under a thousand rupees, meet people without planning to. The Hosteller now runs properties across more than fifty destinations, most of them clustered in weekend-range hill and beach towns, which tells you where demand actually sits. A private room for a couple, a dorm bed for a solo traveller, a common area where nobody has to explain why they came alone."

Summing up the broader shift, he said, "There's a quieter shift underneath all of this. The long vacation was something you saved up for. The micro-cation assumes you'll go again next month. Travel stopped being an event and became a habit."