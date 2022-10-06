Top 5 places in India where you can enjoy the houseboat experience

Waking up as the sun is shining on your houseboat and hearing the gentle waves of the backwaters is an experience of a lifetime. A houseboat vacation is serene and heavenly. Its charm is enhanced by the opportunity to engage in activities like boat meditation, rowing, and fishing. The Houseboat is the ideal choice for experiencing nature in a real and enjoyable way. You will be travelling in a houseboat that has hotel-style amenities while anchored in the midst of a lake or backwater to enjoy water activities. Although there are other states that provide the houseboat experience, Kerala is the most well-known destination for backwater houseboats in Incredible India. Check out India's top houseboat destinations. (Also read: 5 best places to practice Yoga in India )

Kerala Houseboat

Alleppey, Kerela: This place is also known as the Venice of the East for its breathtaking view. You can opt for a simple wedding with just a handful of guests on a houseboat cruise along the rustic Kerala backwaters. (Unsplash)

Kerala is renowned for its magnificent vistas, rich vegetation, and houseboats, in addition to its backwaters. The traditional houseboat of Kerala is known by the name Kettuvallam. The greatest areas in Kerala for houseboat vacations include Alappuzha, Vembanad, and Kollam. These houseboats are highly known for their overnight houseboat tours and for making fast trips through backwaters.

Udupi , Karnataka

The only backwater in Karnataka that rents out houseboats are the Swarna River in Udupi. (KarnatakaTourism)

The only backwater in Karnataka that rents out houseboats are the Swarna River in Udupi. This boat is not stationary; rather, it is in motion. The excursion will take you past villages rich in culture, coconut plantations, and the beauty of the untainted river surrounds. The Kerala-style traditional houseboats have all modern amenities and safety requirements.

Goa Houseboat

The most unforgettable experiences in Goa are houseboat cruises on the Chapora and Mandovi rivers. (Gettyimages)

The most unforgettable experiences in Goa are houseboat cruises on the Chapora and Mandovi rivers. The most common houseboat schedule consists of a day cruise around a backwater area followed by an evening of entertainment on board. Goan cuisine would be served throughout the stay, and the trip would normally travel via traditional villages, coconut farms, fishing villages, forts, monuments, and other places.

Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir

On Dal Lake, there are several different houseboats from which you can choose based on your tastes. (istockphoto)

It would be really unfair to leave out this Indian destination while discussing houseboats. Everyone has heard that if you haven't gone on a houseboat, your trip to Srinagar is wholly lacking. On Dal Lake, there are several different houseboats from which you can choose based on your tastes. The houseboats are lovely and provide the best amenities along with some picturesque views.

Tarkarli, Maharashtra

The only location in Maharashtra with backwaters is Tarkarli. Here, the houseboat ride comes highly recommended. (MaharashtraTourism)

The only location in Maharashtra with backwaters is Tarkarli. Here, the houseboat ride comes highly recommended. While travelling on the houseboat, you can visit many beaches and enjoy some of the most luxurious amenities. You can combine houseboat excursions with water sports like scuba diving or snorkeling.

