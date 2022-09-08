Top luxury cruises in India for an amazing holiday

If you wish to take a vacation and see the mighty oceans and the lush green surrounds of our nation, you can board a luxurious cruise that will transport you through the unique regions that are still unknown. Perhaps there isn't a better way to unwind than by spending time among tranquil water features. Include in this leisure superb food, first-rate service, and top-tier entertainment options, all while floating over an ocean or a river. Travelers must witness the cartography of the oceans and rivers on one of India's luxury cruises. There is no way to mix the opulent services with the tranquilly and peace of calm waters. Luxury cruises were a distant dream for most people as they were only available at international destinations, but now with the arrival of luxury cruises in India, the dream has become more accessible. Check out some of India's most stunning cruises for an amazing holiday experience. (Also read: Gorgeous white sand beaches in India you must visit )

1. Andaman islands cruise

Andaman Cruises are well known for providing a variety of amenities and activities for their guests to enjoy. (istockphoto)

When travelling through the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, you will discover that there are several cruise companies to select from. A few of these cruises are the Andaman Dolphin Cruise, M.V. Makruzz Luxury Cruise, and Island Explorer, among others. You can select the ship you want to go on the basis of price. Andaman Cruises are well known for providing a variety of amenities and activities for their guests to enjoy; however, the bigger and more opulent the cruise, the more amenities it is likely to provide.

2. Goa cruise destination

Goa offers memorable experiences with cruises like breakfast, sunrise and Goa Bollywood tour, etc. ((Instagram/@ventertainmentindia))

You can create lifelong experiences when cruising in Goa. Depending on your preferences and budget, you can choose from a variety of cruise experiences. In Goa, there are different areas to go cruising, including Chapora, Miramar and other locations. Goa offers memorable experiences with cruises like breakfast, sunrise and Goa Bollywood tour, etc. As you cruise with your loved ones, you'll see adorable dolphins, birds, forts, and stunning scenery. Goa offers so much fun and excitement that you won't have enough vacation time to experience it all.

3. Kerala backwater cruise

One of the most luxurious accommodations may be seen on a Kerala backwater cruise. (istockphoto)

One of the most luxurious accommodations may be seen on a Kerala backwater cruise. The Vembanad Lake and Alleppy backwaters, which are the largest backwaters in Kerala, are traversed by the lavish cruise. The region's breathtaking beauty, which features an abundance of greenery, a serene mood, and lovely water, is visible to tourists.

4. Lakshadweep Island Cruise

Lakshadweep is one of India's most beautiful travel destinations, boasting a staggering variety of marine life and breathtaking sandy beaches with clear blue sea. (Pinterest)

Lakshadweep is one of India's most beautiful travel destinations, boasting a staggering variety of marine life and breathtaking sandy beaches with clear blue sea. Along with the voyage, tourists can participate in a variety of water sports, including deep-sea diving, kayaking, jet-skiing, sea swimming, and boating.

5. Sundarbans Luxury Cruise

The Sundarbans cruise tour transports you via meandering waterways into untamed woodlands where you may relax and take in the peace and quiet. (Pinterest)

The voyage through the Sundarbans is like to travelling through a floating dreamland because of the area's extensive natural beauty, the abundance of waterways, creeks, and streams, and the unusual species of birds, reptiles, and mammals all around. The cruise tour transports you via meandering waterways into untamed woodlands where you may relax and take in the peace and quiet. The cruise offers first-rate service and offers some wonderful meals from around the globe.

