Travel demand continues strong in April; domestic traffic fully recovered: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced continued strong passenger traffic demand in April. Total traffic in April 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 45.8per cent compared to April 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 90.5 per cent of pre-Covid levels. At 81.3 per cent, the industry load factor was only 1.8 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level.

The IATA announced continued strong passenger traffic demand in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Domestic traffic for April rose 42.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period and has now fully recovered, posting a 2.9 per cent increase over the April 2019 results.

International traffic climbed 48.0 per cent versus April 2022 with all markets recording healthy growth, with carriers in the Asia-Pacific region continuing to lead the recovery. International RPKs reached 83.6per cent of April 2019 levels.

"April continued the strong traffic trend we saw in the 2023 first quarter. The easing of inflation and rising consumer confidence in most OECD countries combined with declining jet fuel prices, suggests sustained strong air travel demand and moderating cost pressures," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. (Also Read | Can Germany's tourism industry become climate neutral?)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Heading into the Northern Hemisphere peak travel season, aircraft and airports are full of people eager to make use of their travel freedoms. Airlines are working hard to accommodate them with a smooth travel experience despite continuing supply chain shortages and other operational challenges.

"In just a few days, leaders of the global aviation community will gather in Istanbul at the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit. Regulation and other key issues, including the critical topic of sustainability, will be on the agenda," said Walsh.