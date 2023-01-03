Travel trends: From Goa to Jaipur, Indian leisure spots you must visit in 2023

People are making resolutions and creating bucket lists for their upcoming travels as the new year begins. Making a wishlist of travel destinations is both enjoyable and difficult. We all fantasize about taking a trip around the world to visit the most desirable destinations, such as snowy mountains, sandy beaches, and culturally rich historic sites. While planning such a trip is wonderful, you should always be aware that you can have all of these pleasures in your own country as well. Simply choose a location, make your plans, and gather your belongings for that peaceful getaway you've been longing for. (Also read: Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Manish Rathi, Co-founder and CEO, IntrCity SmartBus, suggested the most desirable Indian leisure spots you should visit in 2023.

1. Goa: If you claim to be a beach person and desire to be a sand dolphin!

If you want to experience the true essence of Goa, you should see the processions of the Goa Carnival in 2023. (Unsplash)

Goa is the most well-known party vacation spot in India and the main focus of the most eagerly anticipated travel plans for bachelors. Goa is already at its peak and gaining huge tourist attractions. With delicious seafood, white sand, superb nightlife, and world-heritage architecture, it provides an enriching experience. You can also tour this coastal state to see its lovely resorts and beaches, and intriguing Portuguese architecture. If you want to experience the true essence of Goa, you should see the processions of the Goa Carnival in 2023. Dancers, acrobats, musicians, and escorts that follow the carnival's King Momo will bring life to the streets of Panjim, Mapusa, Margao, and Vasco.

2. Jammu: If heritage sightseeing appeals to you, this is your calling!

The Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu is its most famous attraction. (Unsplash)

The Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu is its most famous attraction. But for visitors who are willing to approach this region with an open mind, Jammu has much more to offer. The Muslim and Hindi populations both have a number of sacred locations in Jammu and Kashmir. There are numerous Hindu temples in this area, including Sharika Devi, Kheer Bhawani, Bhuteshwar Temple, and Amarnath Caves. The Charat-e-Sharif Ziarat Dastgir Sahib and the Jama Masjid in Srinagar are among the state's religious places for Muslims.

3. Jaipur: This is the spot for you if the combination of historic forts, royal palaces, and bustling bazaars intrigues you

The majestic forts and palaces of Jaipur contribute to the city's glistening magnificence. (Unsplash)

The royal state of Rajasthan has long thrived on an aura of playful charm and imperial splendour, which is evident in the capital city. The majestic forts and palaces of Jaipur contribute to the city's glistening magnificence. As the Kite Festival and the Jaipur Literature Festival take place in January, this is a perfect time to visit Jaipur. The hot air balloon trip is the greatest activity to take part in Jaipur. The cool breeze will blow at a good height, making you feel as though you are on cloud nine. The Nahargarh fort offers the greatest view of Jaipur. Nighttime performances at Nahargarh Fort are well-known.

4. Coimbatore: This South Indian city has the potential of serving tourists of all kinds—adventurous, nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, vacationers, and seekers.

One of the most visited places in Coimbatore is the green hills, wide ghats, and stunning waterfalls. (Unsplash)

The second-largest city in Tamil Nadu offers visitors a variety of experiences thanks to its moderate climate, distinctive and rich culture, and growing textile industry. One of the most visited places in Coimbatore is the green hills, wide ghats, and stunning waterfalls. This city stands out in every aspect of culture, education, geography, and ethnicity. The city, which is charming its way through, offers countless activities in every nook and cranny of the area. The 112-foot-tall Maha Shiva Adiyogi Statue has gained popularity as a prominent tourist destination in Coimbatore.

Why are you holding out? Put these locations on your 2023 trip wishlist. Prepare to discover India's vibrant cultures now!

