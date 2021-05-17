Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Turkey eases virus restrictions, opens gates for tourists from 14 countries
Turkey was under a three-week lockdown which led to a decline in new Covid-19 cases. As a result, the government has eased some of the coronavirus restrictions that people had to follow.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Turkey eases virus curbs as lockdown (Unspalsh)

Turkey will ease its virus restrictions from Monday as new cases of Covid-19 decline following a three-week lockdown, offering some hope for the key summer tourist season.

Coronavirus cases plummeted to 11,472 on Saturday from a record high of 63,082 a month ago, though that’s still above the target of no more than 5,000 cases set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he announced the national lockdown from April 29.

Most travel restrictions will be lifted but nighttime and weekend curfews will remain in place, and restaurants will only open for food deliveries, according to an Interior Ministry decree on Sunday. The government fears that a new surge in infections could see a wave of hotel cancellations at the beginning of the holiday period, a critical generator of revenue for Turkey.

If tourists don’t return to Turkish beaches this year, the nation’s current-account balance and lira are likely to be hit.

On Saturday, Turkey ended a requirement that tourists from 14 countries, including the UK, provide a negative virus test to enter. But it removed Israel from the list of exempted countries after accusing it of using excessive force against Palestinian militants in Gaza, leading to civilian deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
