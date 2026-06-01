Twinkle Khanna urges people to 'travel lighter this year': 'Heavier the bags, greater the penalty...'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has sparked a conversation on Instagram after sharing an introspective message with her followers, urging them to re-evaluate what they carry — both literally and emotionally. Also read | Twinkle Khanna explores Venice with her ‘favourite person in the world’

'How many of you are planning on travelling lighter?'

From emotional baggage to actual suitcases, Twinkle Khanna and travel experts agree: less is more. (Instagram/ twinklerkhanna)

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Sharing a picture from her recent vacation on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna took to the platform on June 1 to offer a poignant piece of advice for fellow travellers. "Travel lighter this year," she wrote.

Expanding on the metaphor, she explained, “We all carry baggage, and like airline counters, the heavier the bags, the greater the penalty.” Twinkle further noted that while completely erasing emotional burdens is difficult, progress is always possible.

"We may never get rid of it all, but with enough practice and perhaps even the right therapist, we can learn to downsize our baggage so it’s small enough to stow in the overhead compartment," she wrote. Closing her thought-provoking post, she engaged her audience by asking, "How many of you are planning on travelling lighter this year, and not just in terms of suitcases? How are you going to do it?"

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{{^usCountry}} The post resonated with Instagram users, drawing numerous responses. One person commented, "Count your blessings and be thankful. That will help let go of the unnecessary baggage." Another shared a more literal yet mindful perspective, commenting, “I always travel with my cabin trolley and with a mindset that new memories are going to be made that will stay a lifetime.” Also read | Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious ‘chaotic’ vacation throwback with Akshay Kumar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post resonated with Instagram users, drawing numerous responses. One person commented, "Count your blessings and be thankful. That will help let go of the unnecessary baggage." Another shared a more literal yet mindful perspective, commenting, “I always travel with my cabin trolley and with a mindset that new memories are going to be made that will stay a lifetime.” Also read | Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious ‘chaotic’ vacation throwback with Akshay Kumar {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pack less, live more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pack less, live more {{/usCountry}}

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Twinkle's philosophical take aligns seamlessly with broader, practical trends in modern tourism, where industry experts increasingly advocate for minimalism to enhance the experience.

In an April 2026 interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of Hosteller, shared that minimising physical luggage directly correlates to peace of mind and financial savings. “The more baggage you carry, the more time you lose in transit and the more you end up paying for convenience,” he pointed out.

According to travel experts, adopting a simple packing approach, maintaining flexible travel dates where possible, and booking essentials well in advance can drastically improve the quality of a trip. However, travelling light is not just about bringing fewer clothes; it is also about smart prioritisation. Pranav added that value should matter more than the mere price tag when selecting accommodations and experiences.

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“I also believe travellers should consider the value of the overall experience, not just the cheapest option,” he said, adding. “Sometimes paying a little more for the right stay, the right location, or a well-run community space actually saves money in the long run, as it reduces waste, delays, and unnecessary spending.”

Whether dealing with heavy suitcases at an airport terminal or navigating the emotional weight of daily life, the collective advice from Twinkle and travel professionals offers a blueprint for the year ahead: pack less, reflect more, and make room for new experiences.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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