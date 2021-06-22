Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / UAE capital Abu Dhabi offers free Covid-19 vaccines to tourists
travel

UAE capital Abu Dhabi offers free Covid-19 vaccines to tourists

Visitors with visas issued by Abu Dhabi and passport holders eligible for tourist visas when they arrive in the UAE through Abu Dhabi can book free Covid-19 vaccines
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhandari/File Photo(REUTERS)

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free Covid-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders.

There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates that make up the UAE.

Visitors with visas issued by Abu Dhabi and passport holders eligible for tourist visas when they arrive in the UAE through Abu Dhabi can book free vaccines, according to information provided by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which operates the emirate's public health infrastructure.

Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for free vaccinations, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on June 11.

Job losses and travel restrictions during the pandemic mean some people's residency visas have expired or have been cancelled when they were made redundant.

UAE Health authorities said this month nearly 85% of the eligible population had received at least one vaccine dose, but did not say how many had had two doses.

Infections have risen in the UAE in the past month, and Abu Dhabi still has restrictions on entry, including home quarantine and PCR testing at intervals after arrival. People driving from other emirates are tested to show they are not infected.

Travellers from 27 countries including China, Germany and the United States can enter without quarantine on arrival.

SEHA offers Covid-19 vaccines by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and by Pfizer/BioNTech in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether eligibility criteria was to change. Dubai Health Authority information says vaccines are given only to citizens and holders of valid Dubai residency visas.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae united arab emirates abu dhabi covid-19 vaccines tourists visas passport tourist visa
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP