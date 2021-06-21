Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK PM: Travellers would face hassle and delays this year

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:31 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year.(AP file photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year if they sought to go abroad because the priority would be keeping the country safe from the coronavirus.

"I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassle, there will be delays, I'm afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in," Johnson said.

Asked if the government was looking at easing the rules for those who have been double-vaccinated, Johnson said: "We're looking at it but I want to stress that the emphasis is going to be on making sure that we can protect the country from the virus coming back in." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

travel uk pm boris johnson new british pm boris johnson travellers united kingdom
