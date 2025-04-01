Menu Explore
Up to 85% off on trolley bags: Let the Amazon Sale prepare you for your vacation without breaking the bank!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 01, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Planning a trip? The Amazon sale 2025 brings up to 85% off on trolley bags, suitcases, and more. Grab these amazing luggage deals now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small Size Cabin Luggage Suitcase 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55 Cm

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 2.0, 55 CM Small Hard Polypropylene Spinner Wheel Cabin Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock & Smooth Sliding Wheels for Women & Men - Tan Orange

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 56 Cms Small Cabin (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Blue

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper 55 Cms Small Cabin Abs Hardshellsided 4 Wheels Spinner Printed Luggage/Inline Suitcase/Trolley Back (Pale Green), Large

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Black)

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Cabin Luggage Pink 20 Inch |55 Cm Spinner 8 Wheels Trolley Bag, Small

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 2.0, 68 CM Medium Hard Polypropylene Spinner Wheel Check-in Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel with Mounted TSA Lock & Smooth Sliding Wheels for Women & Men - Blue Frog

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Zing 68 Cms Medium Check-in (Pp) Hard Sided 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag (Navy) (Double Wheel), Navy Blue

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Ray 67 Cms Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Gun Metal

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Check-in 66 Cm(Medium) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Teal Blue)

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Iconic Range The Check-in Luggage Medium Size German Makrolon Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Hinomoto Wheels Suitcase Trolley - Hinomoto Wheels, Black-Crypto Sunray (Limited Edition)

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Antwerp TSA Lock & Expander Hard Sided Polypropylene Check-in Bubblegum Pink 24 Inch|65 Cm Meduim Trolley Bag

₹4,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm)

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Blue)

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags ABS Stroke Hard Spinner Luggage Set of 3 (55+65+75 Cm)|Printed Spinner Luggage Trolley with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock|Unisex - Blue & White, Small, Medium, Large

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Speed_Wheel Luggage/Trolley Bag Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Crypto 2.0, Set Of 3),Black, 54, 64 & 74 cm

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 65 cms- Small and Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan-Blue)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Carrot)

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 Pastel Green Trolley Bags (55 & 65 Cm) Small & Medium

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Jfk Trolley Bag Set Of 2 (S+M), Hardsided Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-In Trolley Bag, Combination Lock, 8 Wheel Suitcase, 2000 Days Warranty (Denim Blue, 28.5 X 46 X 65.5 Cm, Spinner)

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2)

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Grid 52 Duffle Trolley Bag| Quick Front Pocket Access| Spacious Main Compartment| Smooth Wheels| Push Button Trolley| Duffle Bag for Women & Men| 1500 Days Warranty by uppercase (Teal)

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Sport Lino Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built to Last Wheels and Trolley

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Cadet Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Red), 30 Centimeters

₹1,253

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HARISSONS Eminent 51 cms Travel Trolley Duffel Bag for Men & Women | 2Wheel Cabin Luggage with Anti Scratch Lining & Detachable Shoulder Straps (Black & Red)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wildcraft Travel Classic Trolley Duffle Luggage Bag (13481) - Cabin 57 cms

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Get ready for your next trip with the Amazon sale 2025, offering up to 85% off on trolley bags and suitcases! Whether you need a compact trolley for short getaways or a spacious suitcase for long vacations, these Amazon deals have something for every traveller. With top brands at unbeatable prices, now’s the perfect time to refresh your travel gear.

Upgrade your travel gear with Amazon offers! Get stylish trolley bags, suitcases, and more at up to 85% off. Don’t miss out!(Canva.com)
Upgrade your travel gear with Amazon offers! Get stylish trolley bags, suitcases, and more at up to 85% off. Don’t miss out!(Canva.com)

These luggage deals include durable, lightweight designs with smooth wheels, making airport runs effortless. Plus, stylish trolley suitcase options mean you can travel in style. Don’t let overpriced luggage hold you back, grab your favourites in the trolley bag sale today and make every trip hassle-free. Hurry, these Amazon offers won’t last long!

Cabin trolley bags at the Amazon Sale

Perfect for quick getaways, cabin trolley bags at the Amazon sale 2025 offer style and convenience. These lightweight designs fit seamlessly into overhead compartments, making airport travel effortless. With smooth wheels and durable materials, they keep your essentials secure while you explore. Grab these Amazon deals and upgrade your short-trip packing game today!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Medium check-in trolley bags at the Amazon Sale

Planning a longer trip? Medium check-in trolley bags at the Amazon sale 2025 are the perfect size for organised packing. Spacious yet easy to manoeuvre, they offer ample room for clothes, accessories, and travel essentials. With sturdy handles and smooth-rolling wheels, these Amazon offers ensure hassle-free travel. Grab your ideal trolley suitcase now before the trolley bag sale ends!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags Set of 3 at the Amazon Sale

Cover all your travel needs with a trolley bag set of 3, now available at huge discounts at the Amazon sale 2025! Perfect for both; solo travellers and families, these sets include cabin, medium, and large suitcases for any journey. Grab these Amazon deals today and make packing a breeze with matching, durable luggage!

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags Set of 2 at the Amazon Sale

Travel smarter with a trolley bag set of 2, now at unbeatable prices at the Amazon sale 2025. Ideal for couples, business travellers, or weekend wanderlusters, this set offers a perfect combination of style and storage. Durable and easy to roll, these Amazon offers make every trip effortless and budget friendly. Shop now and pack stress-free!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley duffle bags at the Amazon Sale

Need flexible, lightweight luggage? Trolley duffle bags at the Amazon sale 2025 offer the ease of a duffle with the convenience of wheels. Perfect for quick trips or adventurous travel, these bags provide extra space without the bulk of a suitcase. Grab these Amazon deals today and roll into your next holiday with ease!

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers on trolley bags: FAQs

  • What is a trolley bag?

    A trolley bag is a type of luggage with wheels and a retractable handle, making it easy to roll rather than carry. It’s a convenient and practical choice for travellers who want comfort and ease when moving around.

  • What size trolley bag should I buy?

    The size depends on your travel needs. For short trips, a cabin-sized trolley bag works well, while for longer journeys, a medium or large trolley suitcase is ideal. Always check airline restrictions for carry-on sizes.

  • Are trolley bags durable?

    Yes, trolley bags are designed to withstand travel. Quality materials like hard-shell ABS or polycarbonate, as well as reinforced corners, add extra durability. Check the reviews for insights on how well a specific bag holds up over time.

  • What’s the difference between a trolley bag and a suitcase?

    The main difference is the design. A trolley bag is a suitcase with wheels and a handle, making it easier to pull. A traditional suitcase may require you to carry it, unless it also has wheels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

