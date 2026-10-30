UPI enabled for booking experiences at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, UAE and Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore

The Ministry of Finance announced on October 30 that Indians can now book experiences and make online payments via their preferred unified payments interface (UPI) apps while visiting two of the premium destinations in the UAE and Singapore.

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This marks a significant step in making global travel easier. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) announced its strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to enable UPI for online bookings.

In the UAE, NIPL partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payment at At the Top, Burj Khalifa. At The Top is a series of observation decks on the 124th and 125th floors of the Burj Khalifa, at an elevation of 452 m. It was opened to the public in 2010.

In Singapore, NIPL partnered with FOMO Pay to expand UPI acceptance at Resorts World Sentosa, an integrated resort on the island of Sentosa off Singapore's southern coast.

With more than 1.2 million Indians visiting the country in 2025, this is being considered a significant step towards ease of commerce. Resorts World Sentosa attractions that will be accepting UPI include Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

As per the Ministry of Finance, “It strengthens the digital and economic bridge between India and both the UAE and Singapore, empowering Indian travellers with seamless, secure and familiar financial tools.”