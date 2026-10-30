UPI enabled for booking experiences at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, UAE and Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore
The Ministry of Finance has announced that Indian visitors will be able to book experiences at two premium destinations in the UAE and Singapore using UPI.
The Ministry of Finance announced on October 30 that Indians can now book experiences and make online payments via their preferred unified payments interface (UPI) apps while visiting two of the premium destinations in the UAE and Singapore.
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This marks a significant step in making global travel easier. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) announced its strategic partnerships with the UAE and Singapore on July 29 and September 9, respectively, to enable UPI for online bookings.
In the UAE, NIPL partnered with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment to enable UPI payment at At the Top, Burj Khalifa. At The Top is a series of observation decks on the 124th and 125th floors of the Burj Khalifa, at an elevation of 452 m. It was opened to the public in 2010.
In Singapore, NIPL partnered with FOMO Pay to expand UPI acceptance at Resorts World Sentosa, an integrated resort on the island of Sentosa off Singapore's southern coast.
With more than 1.2 million Indians visiting the country in 2025, this is being considered a significant step towards ease of commerce. Resorts World Sentosa attractions that will be accepting UPI include Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Oceanarium and Adventure Cove Waterpark.
As per the Ministry of Finance, “It strengthens the digital and economic bridge between India and both the UAE and Singapore, empowering Indian travellers with seamless, secure and familiar financial tools.”
Key highlights of the integration
In the statement shared by the Ministry of Finance, it states that the department “remains committed to fostering international partnerships that champion digital innovation, streamline cross-border commerce and project India’s technological prowess onto the global stage.”
The latest development comes after UPI usage was allowed to book tickets for the Eiffel Tower in Paris, starting from January 26, 2024.
How many countries accept UPI?
At present, UPI is accepted as an online mode of payment in ten countries. They include:
- Singapore
- United Arab Emirates
- France
- Mauritius
- Nepal
- Bhutan
- Qatar
- Sri Lanka
- Cambodia
- Greece
During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan on August 30, a commercial agreement was announced. The country is set to be the latest addition to the above-mentioned list.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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