Where to see koalas in Australia: 4 places to visit and tips to plan your trip

Spotting koalas in their natural habitat is a delight. Native to Australia, they can be seen resting in eucalyptus trees across forests and woodlands.

ALSO READ: 5 underrated experiences in Australia for your next trip: Snorkelling with whale sharks to hiking in ancient landscapes

For wildlife enthusiasts, seeing them up close can be a memorable part of the trip. If a koala sighting is on your travel wishlist, you will get plenty of chances to spot them in Australia, against natural backdrops, from coastal forests to secluded island reserves.

We asked Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf Tourism Australia, about the best time to visit Australia for koala sightings and which regions to explore.

When is the best time to see koalas in Australia? When you are planning to spot koalas, you need to consider both the season and the time of day to make the most of your visit. Koalas can be spotted year-round, but there are some seasons when you can get better views against vibrant natural landscapes.

He mentioned the season and the time of day, “Exploring coastal trails and bushland reserves is at its finest during the cooler months from March to November. During this window, milder temperatures make outdoor treks effortless, and the animals are noticeably more active. Time your walks for the crisp early morning light or late afternoon golden hour, when koalas routinely stir from their slumber to forage for fresh eucalyptus shoots and reposition themselves across the canopy.”

What to carry when you are out for koala viewing? You may need to carry a few things when you go out to spot a koala in the wild. Kashikar recommended carrying a compact pair of binoculars or a dedicated zoom lens, as koalas are often described as masters of camouflage and can be found high in the treetops.

A local guide can help identify signs that visitors may not notice. The right equipment and guidance can make koala spotting easier, and one can observe them from a distance without disturbing them.

Which are the best places to see koalas? Here are the best places to spot Koalas in Australia according to expert: