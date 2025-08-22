5 underrated experiences in Australia for your next trip: Snorkelling with whale sharks to hiking in ancient landscapes

Is your sense of adventure beckoning you to break free from your monotonous routine? If your usual trips still aren't successful in shaking off the restless itch, then maybe you need to rethink your entire travel game altogether. Vacation is not solely about ticking off popular landmarks. While landmarks give you a glimpse of a city’s past, sometimes being fully present and opening yourself to new experiences is like finally scratching that restless travel itch, leaving you feeling ‘alive’ and thrilled. Snorkeling with whale sharks is a once-in-a-lifetime sort of adventure!(PC: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day

Australia is one of those places where adventure truly comes alive, whether it’s venturing out in the rugged outbacks or lounging by the sun-kissed beaches. While it’s a touristy instinct to head to typical landmarks like the iconic Opera House or Sydney Harbour, sometimes a new adventurous experience reminds us that the true joy of travel lies beyond just seeing, and also in ‘feeling,’ which experience-based activities actively offer.

To understand the full range of experience-based activities Australia offers, Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Pickyourtrail, shared five destinations, highlighting the adventures and immersive experiences each one promises, from wine tasting to a deep dive with whales:

1.Tamar Valley, Tasmania: Cool-climate wine corridor

Positioned just north of Launceston, the Tamar Valley is a consolidated wine region with over 30 vineyards along a 170-kilometre route.

Key wineries such as Josef Chromy, Velo Wines, and Tamar Ridge are known for varietals like Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and sparkling wines crafted in the traditional method, such as champenoise.

Complementing the wine trail is a maturing culinary ecosystem supported by cheesemakers, berry farms, and agritourism enterprises, positioning Tamar Valley as a viable destination for gastronomic tourism.

2. Jervis Bay, New South Wales: Dolphin kayaking

Located just three hours south of Sydney, Jervis Bay offers one of Australia’s most immersive aquatic experiences.

The bay’s protected marine environment supports year-round dolphin kayaking, with seasonal access to whale migration routes and seal colonies.

Beyond its marine life, Jervis Bay is home to Hyams Beach, known for having some of the whitest sand in the world, and the adjoining Booderee National Park, which features bushwalking trails, Indigenous heritage sites, and diverse coastal vegetation unique to the region.

3. The Grampians: Hiking in ancient landscapes, rock art

Grampians (Gariwerd) represents one of Australia's most concentrated repositories of Indigenous rock art, holding over 80% of Victoria’s known sites.

These include significant locations such as Gulgurn Manja and Billimina Shelter, accessible via well-marked walking tracks that provide insight into the region’s rich Indigenous heritage.

For hikers, the multi-day Grampians Peaks Trail, which is a 160km route, offers ridge walks, wildlife encounters, and overnight eco-camping options.

Shorter hikes, such as the Pinnacle Lookout and MacKenzie Falls, offer accessible experiences with spectacular views.

4. Ningaloo Reef, Western Australia: Snorkelling with whale sharks

While the Great Barrier Reef often takes centre stage, Ningaloo Reef offers a more pristine and less-crowded alternative on Australia’s western coast.

Located near the town of Exmouth, it is one of the few places in the world where travellers can swim with whale sharks in their natural habitat-an unmissable experience available during the months between March and July.

As a fringe reef, its proximity to shore allows for direct snorkelling access, Turquoise Bay being a leading example.

Recognised by UNESCO for its ecological value, Ningaloo supports over 500 fish species and robust coral systems.

5. Southern Highlands: Refined rural escapes