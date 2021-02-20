Home / Lifestyle / Travel / US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21
The United States, Mexico and Canada extended nonessential travel restrictions till March 21 to contain the pandemic, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.(Pixabay)

"To protect our citizens and prevent the further spread of Covid-19, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through March 21," DHS said on Friday.

The agency said it is working to ensure essential trade and travel remains open.

Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.

All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since last March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
