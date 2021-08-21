Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that people at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, irrespective of their vaccination status.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST
United States CDC asks travellers at high risk of severe Covid-19 to avoid cruises.(Unsplash)

Older adults and people with medical conditions are more likely to get severely ill from the disease and should take professional advise before cruise ship travel, the agency said.

Cruise operators have been sailing from U.S. ports again in recent weeks with mostly vaccinated guests and crew after lengthy talks with the CDC.

But a few on-board coronavirus cases and a Delta variant-driven increase in U.S. infections have raised worries about the cruise industry's recovery from the lows seen last year.

The health agency in May began approving some cruise operations and in June eased its warnings and recommended only fully vaccinated people take trips.

