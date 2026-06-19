Vegas Was Once America’s Bargain Vacation. Now It’s a Luxury Destination

LAS VEGAS—A trip to this desert city once meant dirt-cheap hotel rooms and buffets, all subsidized by gambling revenue. Now visitors organize their trips around big-ticket events—and pay top dollar for everything else while they are in town.

Postpandemic Las Vegas is built to cater to the well-off. Hotel rates have risen faster than in any other major market in the U.S. New venues are drawing visitors to town for pro football, concerts and Formula One racing. A $26 bottle of water went viral last year.

Not long ago, lower- and middle-income families and young partyers on tight budgets made up most of the visitors to Las Vegas. In 2019, 28% of visitors lived in households earning six figures, according to the city’s visitors authority. Last year, 75% were in that income bracket.

Starting in the 1990s, Ed Schaplow, who lives in Chelan, Wash., visited Vegas twice a year, once for work and once for fun. He runs three small businesses, including a fruit farm. He and his wife could put together a five-night trip, including flights, meals and multiple shows, for under $1,000.

Their last visit was in 2023, when they stayed at the budget hotel Circus Circus. Even then, Vegas was starting to become out of reach. Schaplow was surprised by the hotel’s resort fee (now $45 per night plus tax) and the high cost of everyday items across the city. They could afford only one performance, a little-known act at a casino.

The couple looked into visiting last fall but were deterred by the prices for airfare and hotel. “We just wrote it off as it’s not worth it,” Schaplow said.

Las Vegas usually reflects the American economy—and then some. Few places were hit harder by the 2008-09 financial crisis or the early Covid lockdowns. The city rebounded thanks to the YOLO travel-and-spending boom that followed.

Now Las Vegas, like the economy more broadly, is increasingly dependent on spending by a smaller group of well-off people who are often invested in the booming stock market. Nationally, households earning more than $125,000 a year spent nearly 8% more in March than they did in January 2023, adjusted for inflation, according to the New York Fed. Those earning under $40,000 spent about 2% more.

The number of visitors to Las Vegas fell 7.5% in 2025, largely because of declines in lower-income and Canadian visitors, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Statewide revenue from baccarat, a game popular with wealthy people, doubled in the past year, while slot-machine revenue rose 5.5%.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the visitors authority, points to gloomy consumer sentiment to explain the drop in visitors. “Discretionary purchases are going to take a back seat, and Vegas is a very discretionary decision,” he said.

At the lower-end Plaza Hotel and Casino downtown, where rooms are an average of $110 a night including a resort fee, the number of visitors is down about 3% this year, though the ones who do come are still spending on gambling and dining.