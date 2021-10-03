Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Vijayanagara declared as Karnataka's 31st district, here's all you need to know
travel

Vijayanagara declared as Karnataka's 31st district, here's all you need to know

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Vijayanagara declared as Karnataka's 31st district, here's all you need to know(Praful Gangurde/HT)
PTI | , Hospet (karnataka)

Karnataka's 31st district Vijayanagara, named after the Vijayanagara empire of Raja Krishna Devaraya, officially came into being on Saturday. Carved out of mine rich Ballari district, Vijayanagara will have Hospet, Harapanahalli, Kudligi, Hoovina Hadagali, Hagaribommanahalli and Kotturu Taluks. 

Hospet will be its administrative capital. The district is already a major tourist destination as all the important sites of the Vijayanagara dynasty are located here. 

A colourful event with a grand fire works display marked the formation of the new district. Releasing the Government Order announcing the formation of the new district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Vijayanagara empire was not formed in a day, but was the outcome of the efforts of Hakka (also known as Harihara Raya) and Bukka Raya, Tungabhadra River and the blessings of saint Vidyaranya. 

"After many efforts, this new district too has been formed with the blessings of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said. The Chief Minister lauded Tourism Minister Anand Singh for his struggle to form the new district. 

RELATED STORIES

He also expressed the hope that the formation of the district will mark a new era of art, music, literature and culture, for which the erstwhile Vijayanagara was famous for. The Chief Minister hoped that the archaeological sites would now be well protected. 

He also assured financial support to the new district. Bommai laid the foundation for 56 various public works in the newly formed district on the occasion. Yediyurappa and ministers Anand Singh, Govind Karjol, Munirathna and B Sriramulu were present. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijayanagara karnataka tourist destination ballari district basavaraj bommai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu airport traffic sees a jump after airlines allowed to fly in full capacity

9

In shades of neon, Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion is a weekend getaway for us

Domestic flights of GoAir, 3 other airlines to operate from T1 of Mumbai Airport

Govt will do everything to brand J&K tourism: Union tourism minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP