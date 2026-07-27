Want to show your pets the world? Check out this air travel guide for flying with your furry companions stress-free

Every pet parent knows the feeling: the excitement of planning a holiday is often overshadowed by the guilt of leaving your furry companion behind. Between scrambling to find a trusted pet sitter and watching those heartbreaking puppy eyes follow you as you pack your bags, travelling can feel bittersweet. But what if your pet could come along for the adventure instead? Contrary to popular belief, flying with pets is possible in India, as long as you follow your airline's guidelines.

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A travel blogger who goes by Travelling Tailz and regularly shares pet-friendly travel tips on social media is breaking down the essentials of flying with your furry companion. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, the creator walks viewers through Air India's pet travel guidelines, covering everything from weight limits and required documents to carrier requirements and in-cabin travel, making air travel with pets far less daunting.

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Weight rules

{{^usCountry}} According to the travel blogger, pets weighing up to 10 kg (including carrier) are permitted to travel in the aircraft cabin with their owners. Those weighing between 10 and 32 kg must be transported as checked baggage or in the cargo hold, while pets weighing over 32 kg can only be transported as air cargo in India. Cabin benefits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the travel blogger, pets weighing up to 10 kg (including carrier) are permitted to travel in the aircraft cabin with their owners. Those weighing between 10 and 32 kg must be transported as checked baggage or in the cargo hold, while pets weighing over 32 kg can only be transported as air cargo in India. Cabin benefits {{/usCountry}}

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If your pet weighs under 10 kg, they may be allowed to travel in the aircraft cabin with you, subject to the airline's policies. Travelling alongside your pet offers several advantages, including:

Your pet gets to travel alongside you in the cabin, making the journey more comfortable and less stressful for both of you.

Enjoy priority check-in and boarding for a smoother travel experience.

You can book your pet's travel through customer care up to 48 hours before your flight.

Get round-the-clock support for any pet travel-related questions or concerns.

Documents required

According to the travel blogger, you'll need the following documents to ensure your pet is eligible to travel by air:

Pet passport

Vaccination record

Rabies certificate

Health certificate (issued not more than seven days before travel)

Indemnity form

Copies required

Pet carrier/bag rules

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The travel blogger also highlights a few important requirements for the carrier or bag your pet travels in. These include:

Soft kennel only

Size: 17 x 10 x 9 inches

Fits under seat

Leak-proof

Ventilated (3 sides)

No wheels

Miscellaneous pet travel rules

Pet must be more than eight weeks old

Pregnant or sedated pets are not allowed.

One pet per passenger.

Pets are not allowed on seats. Book last row aisle seating in economy.

Arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.