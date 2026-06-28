What to buy in Abu Dhabi? 7 must-buy souvenirs from the city's traditional souks, that aren’t dates

Many people rush through the alleys of the souks in Abu Dhabi to buy a standard box of dates. Dates are delicious, but the real magic lies in the unique treasures hidden in the quiet corners of the souks of Abu Dhabi. Why? Some of the recommended souks are The Souk at World Trade Center, Al Ain Souk, Souk Al Bawadi and Souk Al Zafarana. (Visit Abu Dhabi)

Because walking into an Abu Dhabi souk feels like stepping right into the pages of an old fairytale. The beautiful wooden ceilings, with beams of sunlight cutting through the air, lighting up mountains of colourful spices, and the smoky smell of incense filling the lanes, make the whole place feel magical and completely unstuck in time. So, if you want to bring home a piece of this real-life Arabian night, look past the date stalls and hunt for these seven beautiful finds.

Perfume oils (attars) If there is one sensory thread that ties the entire UAE experience together, it is the woody scent that lingers in hotel lobbies, desert lounges, and abaya boutiques. That scent is Oud: a resin derived from the heartwood of the agarwood tree. Don’t forget to buy some oil-based attars or bakhoor (scented wood chips to burn at home). These traditional perfumes are pure oil with no alcohol. A few drops on your wrists will melt into your skin and last all day long. Not sure which fragrance to choose? Have a custom scent created just for you.