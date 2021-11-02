Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / When in Abu Dhabi, chill like Vicky Kaushal
travel

When in Abu Dhabi, chill like Vicky Kaushal

Vicky’s Instagram profile is replete with a slew of pictures of himself from his vacation at Abu Dhabi. The actor who is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Sardar Udham, has been celebrating the success in style.
When in Abu Dhabi, chill like Vicky Kaushal(Instagram/@vickykaushal09)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Vicky Kaushal is currently in Abu Dhabi. The actor, who took off for his vacation in the United Arab Emirates, is chilling like a villain. From going on long road trips with the top down to posing by the real life scenarios of the middle-eastern folk tale Arabian Nights, Vicky is doing it all and more.

Vicky’s Instagram profile is replete with a slew of pictures of himself from his vacation at Abu Dhabi. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Sardar Udham, has been celebrating the success in style.

ALSO READ: Vicky looks dapper in black, while Soha and Kunal set couple fashion goals

On Monday, Vicky drove our Monday blues away with a stunning shot of himself posing in a desert, with a giant tomb-like structure in the backdrop. A luxurious car adorned his side, as he looked away from the camera. In a black jacket, lined with silver zips, Vicky added a black pair of trousers and teamed his look with classic black boots. “The magic and mystic of Arabian Nights in 2021,” wrote Vicky Kaushal in his caption. The actor is reliving the childhood memories of Arabian nights with the same mystic vibe of Abu Dhabi.

RELATED STORIES

In no time, Vicky’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from his friends and fans. But the best comment came from British Television presenter Bear Grylls, who dropped by to write, “Such a cool place.” We can’t help but agree.

Vicky, on Monday, also shared a snippet of how driving in Abu Dhabi looks like. In the video, Vicky can be seen driving through the serpentine road, lined with sand dunes. “Sand dunes, long drive, nice ride… already in love with this place,” he wrote.

Vicky is chilling like a villain in Abu Dhabi. Even though we are taking major travel cues from the actor, we are also having some serious travel FOMO. BRB, planning our next travel itinerary.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vicky kaushal abu dhabi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia to allow quarantine-free travel for travellers from Singapore

6

Diwali 2021: Celeb inspired festive outfits to try out this Festival of Lights

Butterfly festival is a celebration of all that is beautiful

Australia reopens to vaccinated travellers from New Zealand from Oct 31
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP