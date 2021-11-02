When in Abu Dhabi, chill like Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is currently in Abu Dhabi. The actor, who took off for his vacation in the United Arab Emirates, is chilling like a villain. From going on long road trips with the top down to posing by the real life scenarios of the middle-eastern folk tale Arabian Nights, Vicky is doing it all and more.

Vicky’s Instagram profile is replete with a slew of pictures of himself from his vacation at Abu Dhabi. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Sardar Udham, has been celebrating the success in style.

On Monday, Vicky drove our Monday blues away with a stunning shot of himself posing in a desert, with a giant tomb-like structure in the backdrop. A luxurious car adorned his side, as he looked away from the camera. In a black jacket, lined with silver zips, Vicky added a black pair of trousers and teamed his look with classic black boots. “The magic and mystic of Arabian Nights in 2021,” wrote Vicky Kaushal in his caption. The actor is reliving the childhood memories of Arabian nights with the same mystic vibe of Abu Dhabi.

In no time, Vicky’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from his friends and fans. But the best comment came from British Television presenter Bear Grylls, who dropped by to write, “Such a cool place.” We can’t help but agree.

Vicky, on Monday, also shared a snippet of how driving in Abu Dhabi looks like. In the video, Vicky can be seen driving through the serpentine road, lined with sand dunes. “Sand dunes, long drive, nice ride… already in love with this place,” he wrote.

Vicky is chilling like a villain in Abu Dhabi. Even though we are taking major travel cues from the actor, we are also having some serious travel FOMO. BRB, planning our next travel itinerary.

