When in Goa, do like Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma is chilling like a diva in Goa. The actor recently took off to the beach with sister Aisha Sharma for company, and since then, Neha has been sharing drool-worthy pictures of herself and Aisha from the beach. The actor is holidaying like a local – from sitting and watching the sunset by the beach for hours to staying in a mud house overlooking the sea, Neha's beach vacation is drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing.

Neha, a day back, shared a short snippet of her yet another venture in Goa and it is giving us major sibling travel goals. In the video, Neha and Aisha lying on two inclined chairs by the beach, can be seen getting their hairs braided with colourful threads. Smiling with all their hearts to the camera, Neha and Aisha can be seen chilling together as they engage in the fun activity.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma's 'postcards from Goa' are all about sunsets and chill

With the video, Neha also shared her vacay state of mind in the caption. She believes in living it up, because let's face it, we got only one life to live. "Braid your hair, drink your coffee, laugh silly, dance for no reason, take a moment, live a little. One life is all we got," read her post. Take a look at her video here:

Neha has been sharing postcards from her Goa trip regularly. From chilling by the beach in a stunning white bikini accessorised with a white throw, to sipping drinks with the sea in the view, Neha and Aisha are dropping major cues on how to live it up the Goa way. A day back, Neha shared a set of pictures of herself walking by the beach in this gorgeous bikini.

Neha, with her pictures, videos, and her travel mantra, is giving us all the motivation we need to start planning for our girl's trip to Goa. BRB, off to make itinerary.