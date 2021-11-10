When in the mountains, do like Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal is setting the chill mood on Instagram, but in a different way. The actor, who currently took off for her shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh, is giving us major travel FOMO with her pictures from the hill station. And if that was not enough already, now she is doing the most favourite thing to do, when in the mountains – she is gorging on a plate of maggi.

Rasika is having a lot of fun. From posing in a Himachali multicolour cap to indulging in a plate of maggi with the chill of the mountains enveloping her, Rasika is setting travel goals on Instagram. On Wednesday, Rasika drove our midweek blues away with a picture of herself, completely focused on slurping her maggi, because – “Is there anything better than Maggi in the mountains?” We are not saying, Rasika is saying. We agree with her.

In the picture, Rasika can be seen all geared up for the Himachal Pradesh’s weather in a black tee shirt and a grey jacket. She accessorised her day attire with tinted shades as she gorged on her breakfast – a plate of maggi. Take a look at her picture here:

She shared her mountain state of mind with these hashtags on her post - #Maggi, #MeriMaggi, #Palampur, #Pahadi, #ShootLife, #PalampurDiaries and #Himachal. A few weeks back, Rasika wrote a heartwarming Diwali wish for her Instagram family in the most offbeat way – she shared a set of pictures of herself having a different Diwali in the hills.

In the pictures, Rasika can be seen posing in a grey jacket, a pair of black trousers and a Himachali cap amidst the greenery. “Happy Diwali from the hills! Hold your head high, catch every sliver of light coming your way this festive season and feel free to be smug about.. nothing at all,” she wrote. Read her post here:

Rasika’s pictures are making us rush to plan our next trip to the hills.

