Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list

India is full of obscure, scenic, and touristy places that will make you fall in love with the country all over again. As the New Year is arriving soon with the prospect of more than 16 mini vacations during the long weekends, why not explore the beauty our country holds? Whether it is hiking, adventure, a road trip or a gastronomical journey on your mind, you don't really have to look beyond the borders to get these experiences. Several places in India are worth adding to your travel bucket list for the upcoming year - From backwater cruising in a houseboat in Alappuzha (Kerala) to trekking in the Great Himalayan National Park (Sainj Valley, Tirthan Valley, Parvati Valley and Jiwa Nala Valley) to exploring the delectable street dishes of Kolkata and Odisha, to witnessing the grand Rann Utsav of Kutch, Gujarat. So, if you plan to explore India in 2023, here are some more reasons to convince you. (Also Read | The complete list of long weekends in 2023: Get ready to plan more than 15 vacations!)

India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list

Endless Hikes

Valley of Flowers National Park in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. (wikipedia)

The majestic Himalayas, pristine North-Eastern valleys and the steamy hills of the Western Ghats prove that when it comes to hiking or trekking in India, there are plenty of off-beat destinations to explore in the country. Whether you fancy a short day trek through the hills or an epic expedition, there are plenty of options. Kedarkantha trek in Uttarakhand, the Seven Sisters Trek in Himachal Pradesh, the Chadar Trek in Ladakh, the Chembra Peak hike in Kerala, the Goecha La Trek in Sikkim, Valley of Flowers Trek in Uttarakhand, or Nongriat Trek in Meghalaya are a few best examples.

Pristine Beaches

Pebble Beach in Goa. (HT Photo/Krishna Priya Pallavi)

The Indian coastline, stretching along 7500 km, is one of the longest in the world. Therefore, it is no surprise that India is home to several incredibly scenic beaches. Apart from offering unforgettable sunrise and sunset views, the pristine beaches in India offer thrilling sports activities, vibrant party scenes, delectable seafood dishes, and so much more. So, if you're someone who would rather visit a beach than go for a hike up a mountain, India is the place to be. Radhanagar beach in Havelock Island, Galgibaga, Pebble and Butterfly beaches in Goa, Chandrabhaga beach in Odisha, Gokarna in Karnataka, Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu, and Marari in Kerala are a few places to explore.

Delectable Cuisine

The Hyderabadi biryani uses a ground spice blend and can be spicy. (Shutterstock)

The food in India is as colourful as its history. Every state you travel to has a rich cuisine and hundreds of delectable dishes associated with each region. Whether you are trying Rogan Josh from the Kashmir Valley, the fiery Chettinad chicken from Tamil Nadu, Galouti kebabs from Lucknow, Vada Pav from Mumbai, Hyderabadi Biryani from Hyderabad, Phuchka from Kolkata, Chhena Poda from Odisha, or Khar from Assam - each dish will leave you salivating. So, make 2023 all about exploring these gastronomical gems.

Scenic Routes For Road Trips

Scenic routes in Sikkim and Ladakh. (Pexels)

We have all grown up hearing the phrase - the journey is better than the destination. It holds true for India. Road trips are one of the best ways to enjoy any destination in the country while marvelling at the scenic routes to reach there. The sheer size of India lends innumerable options to take road trips or off-roading experiences in challenging terrains with your family and gang. Some popular road trips are Manali-Ladakh, Ahmedabad-Kutch, The Golden Triangle (Delhi-Agra-Jaipur), Mumbai-Goa, Kolkata-Darjeeling, the North Eastern trail (Guwahati-Arunachal Pradesh- Nagaland-Meghalaya-Shillong), and more.

Kick Of Adrenaline

River rafting in Rishikesh. (Pexels)

There is no dearth of adventure in this country - from white water rafting in Rishikesh, off-roading in Zanskar Valley, wildlife safari in Kaziranga or Corbett National Park, Paragliding in Bir, Scuba Diving in Andaman, Surfing and Kayaking in Goa, Heli-skiing in Himachal Pradesh to Pin Parvati Trek to name a few. All you have to do is pack your bags and plan the next trip.

These are just a few reasons to include India on your travel bucket list. The country is a melting pot of culture, adventure, history, delectable cuisines, and much more. So, instead of wasting all the long weekends in 2023, why not spend them exploring the country?

