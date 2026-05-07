Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday said women-led rural tourism initiatives could emerge as a strong vehicle for promoting cultural exchange, sustainable development and regional cooperation across the Himalayan Buddhist belt.

Women-led tourism initiatives can boost Buddhist circuit: Arunachal Minister

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Addressing a regional workshop on 'Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India' at Tawang, Pul said women in rural and tribal communities have traditionally played a crucial role in preserving oral traditions, handicrafts, indigenous cuisines, festivals and rituals.

Their participation in tourism initiatives, she said, would help preserve cultural heritage while generating livelihood opportunities and empowering local communities.

The cultural affairs minister lauded the initiative aimed at connecting Buddhist centres in the Northeast with neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka through a women-led rural tourism model.

The workshop brought together delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Assam and Sikkim to deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation and promoting sustainable tourism based on shared Buddhist heritage.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's tourism potential, the minister said the state, known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun', is home to major spiritual destinations including Tawang, Mechukha and the Golden Pagoda at Namsai.

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{{^usCountry}} She said the state government remains committed to supporting working women through skill development, micro-financing, infrastructure creation and digital promotion of local tourism experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the state government remains committed to supporting working women through skill development, micro-financing, infrastructure creation and digital promotion of local tourism experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pul also stressed the need for stronger tourism and cultural linkages with neighbouring Buddhist nations to enhance international tourist inflow and deepen people-to-people connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pul also stressed the need for stronger tourism and cultural linkages with neighbouring Buddhist nations to enhance international tourist inflow and deepen people-to-people connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The workshop featured addresses by representatives from participating countries and technical sessions on regional cooperation, connectivity, branding and the role of women-led rural tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workshop featured addresses by representatives from participating countries and technical sessions on regional cooperation, connectivity, branding and the role of women-led rural tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussions were also held on identifying key Buddhist heritage sites in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions were also held on identifying key Buddhist heritage sites in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials described the workshop as a significant step towards boosting regional collaboration and unlocking the tourism potential of Northeast India through inclusive and sustainable development initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials described the workshop as a significant step towards boosting regional collaboration and unlocking the tourism potential of Northeast India through inclusive and sustainable development initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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