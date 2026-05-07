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Women-led tourism initiatives can boost Buddhist circuit: Arunachal Minister

Women-led tourism initiatives can boost Buddhist circuit: Arunachal Minister

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday said women-led rural tourism initiatives could emerge as a strong vehicle for promoting cultural exchange, sustainable development and regional cooperation across the Himalayan Buddhist belt.

Women-led tourism initiatives can boost Buddhist circuit: Arunachal Minister

Addressing a regional workshop on 'Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India' at Tawang, Pul said women in rural and tribal communities have traditionally played a crucial role in preserving oral traditions, handicrafts, indigenous cuisines, festivals and rituals.

Their participation in tourism initiatives, she said, would help preserve cultural heritage while generating livelihood opportunities and empowering local communities.

The cultural affairs minister lauded the initiative aimed at connecting Buddhist centres in the Northeast with neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka through a women-led rural tourism model.

The workshop brought together delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Assam and Sikkim to deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation and promoting sustainable tourism based on shared Buddhist heritage.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's tourism potential, the minister said the state, known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun', is home to major spiritual destinations including Tawang, Mechukha and the Golden Pagoda at Namsai.

 
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