Work from home to the rescue as people miss out on two long weekends for quick travel breaks

A long weekend is a perfect excuse to head out of the city for a mini-break. However, with Independence Day and Rakshabandhan falling back-to-back on Sundays, the chances for the same have been thwarted. While many Delhiites now pin hope on the next weekend, as Janamashtami falls on a Monday, some aren’t much bothered, given the flexibility they enjoy due to the work-from-home (WFH) setup.

“If not a Sunday for both festivals, it could have been a week-long break for a trip further up to the mountains,” says Mohit Chander, a real-estate manager from Delhi, who is planning a road trip to Shimla with friends over the Janamashtami weekend.

On the flip side, Ketna Aggarwal, a social media manager, says, “I work remotely, and can do my job from anywhere. So, for me, whether it’s a long weekend or a regular week, I have the advantage to travel and yet be available for my meetings.”

Hospitality and travel industries also witness certain changes as the demarcation between weekdays and weekends blurs. “One can now carry their office or school in a laptop case. Earlier, people used to travel on Fridays and return on Sundays, to be in the office on Mondays. This trend has changed, with occupancies rising from 20% to 70% on Sundays, due to a work-from-anywhere movement,” says Ankita Sheth, co-founder, Vista Rooms.

With the possibility of longer stays, accommodation choices have also undergone a shift. Sabina Chopra, co-founder and COO, Yatra.com, says, “We have witnessed a hike in booking enquires by 50%, where travellers prefer to explore varied options of accommodation such as homestays, staycations, cottages, tents and heritage properties, apart from conventional preferences.”