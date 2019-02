Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates| BJP ended dynasty rule in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah will Wednesday be in Uttar Pradesh to take forward the poll campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah is first scheduled to address a booth workers’ meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh at around 12:30 pm. He will then head to Bulandshahr to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s 51st district BJP office.

Follow live updates here:

2:38 pm IST We ended dynasty rule in Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah Caste ridden Uttar Pradesh is changed by the BJP. We ended dynasty rule in Uttar Pradesh.





2:37 pm IST In BJP booth in-charge provides victory: Amit Shah In BJP booth in-charge provides victory. In 2014 I was mocked by Akhilesh when I claimed seventy seats in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, I claimed 300 seats in assembly election but we won 325 seats, says Amit Shah.





2:29 pm IST Amit Shah addresses Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan BJP national chief Amit Shah is currently addressing Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.





2:20 pm IST ‘Mera booth sabse majboot’ is password to success: UP CM “Mera booth Sabse majboot is pass word to success,” said UP Yogi Adityanath in Aligarh. “In PM Modi’s regime, various schemes have been provided to the poor, including electricity connection, houses, and gas connection,” Adityanath added.





2:15 pm IST Modi has taken the nation to heights: Yogi Adityanath “Modi leadership has taken the nation to heights, and we are on our way to become a superpower, for which we need to make sure that Narendra Modi comes to power again,” said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan in Aligarh.





2:05 pm IST 22,000 booth leaders attend event Over 22,000 booth workers are attending Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan that will shortly be addressed by BJP national chief Amit Shah in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh.