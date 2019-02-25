BJP chief Amit Shah in Hisar on Monday, to meet leaders of Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will address two meetings of party leaders in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday. In view of his meetings, security has been beefed up in the entire district.

BJP’s Hisar unit chief Surender Poonia said that Shah will meet the leaders of all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies to discuss the strategy for the upcoming elections. Later, he will hold a separate meeting of leaders in Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak—the three seats from where the party lost during the last Lok Sabha elections.

There are about 6,000 polling booths in these three districts. Notably, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are in a strong position in Rohtak and Sirsa.

Poonia revealed that earlier the BJP chief was to take out a road show but it was cancelled at the last minute.

Meanwhile, party workers put up BJP flags, hoardings and billboards in the entire city to welcome Shah.

DSP (law and order, Hisar) Narender Singh said, “Heavy police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation.”

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 10:01 IST