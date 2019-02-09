 Congress LIVE: ‘BJP’s gang of three is trying to topple the Karnataka government, says Congress on poaching row
LIVE BLOG

By HT Correspondent | Feb 09, 2019 10:10 IST
highlights

The Congress held a special briefing at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday over Karnataka poaching row.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused the BJP of trying to dislodge the state government as he released two audio clips purportedly of opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa allegedly poaching JD(S) legislator Naganagouda Kandkur.

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit BS Yeddyurappa, on his part, dismissed the audio clips as “fake” and “a concocted story”.

Follow Live updates here:

10:07 am IST

This is a matter of national shame’, says Surjewala on poaching row

“This is a matter of national shame,” says Surjewala on poaching row while raking up the audio clip released by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy purportedly of opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa allegedly poaching JD(S) legislator Naganagouda Kandkur.

10:06 am IST

BJP’s gang of 3 trying to topple Karnataka govt: Cong

“BJP’s gang of three is trying to topple the Karnataka government,” says Congress’s Randeep Surjewala on poaching row.