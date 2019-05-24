Gajanan Kirtikar wins big; seat-change plan fails for Sanjay Nirupam in Mumbai North West

Shifting to the Mumbai North West constituency did not yield the desired results for Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam.

Shiv Sena sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar won by 2,60,328 votes. Kirtikar had secured 5,70,063 (60.55%) votes against Nirupam’s 3,09,735 (32.9%) votes.

Former Congress city unit chief Nirupam had been lobbying hard to shift from the Mumbai North seat, which he had lost by more than 4.40 lakh votes to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gopal Shetty in 2014.

Kirtikar, who exceeded his own vote count from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by more than 70,000 votes, attributed his victory to party workers.

“My team worked day and night to ensure my win,” Kirtikar said.

Congress failed to lead in all six Assembly seats of the constituency – Andheri (East), Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon, Dindoshi and Versova.

“I humbly accept people’s verdict. Congratulations to Sena-BJP for their huge victory. My good wishes to Gajanan Kirtikarji. Above all, I thank my party workers and leaders for their hard work,” Nirupam tweeted.

A senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “We were hoping to get maximum votes from Andheri (East), Andheri (West) and Versova.”

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Suresh Shetty was third in the constituency with 23,422 votes, followed by the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) lone candidate from Mumbai, Subhash Passi, who secured 5,850 votes.

A total of 18,225 votes were recorded for NOTA.

First Published: May 24, 2019 03:04 IST