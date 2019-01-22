In Bihar, BJP takes a lead in social media war on Lok Sabha polls, others to follow suit

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch a restructured social media wing ahead of Lok Sabha polls at a time most of its political rivals are still counting their cards for the electoral war on social media.

A team of 40 professionals, trooped in from different parts of the country, will launch their operation to dominate social media under the leadership of NN Ojha, owner and editor of Chronical Publications Private Limited. The wing is likely to be inaugurated formally on January 24.

State BJP chief Nityanand Rai confirmed the development, saying that Ojha, who has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for long, would lead the social media operation for the party in Bihar.

“Ojha has been asked by the national leadership to set up the unit with efficient professionals and launch the campaign on social media,” added Rai.

BJP sources said two additional centres, one in the north and another in south Bihar, would be set up in the days to come. “These centres will double up as call centres to sensitise people about the policies and ideology of the Narendra Modi government, and the prosperity ushered in the country in the last five years,” said another senior leader.

Not lagging behind is the Congress, which too has set up units of information technology (IT) cells at the district levels. An engineer by profession, Sanjeev Singh is handling the team of about 400 youths, including 38 as district coordinators and 243 assembly coordinators.

“We are now focussing on setting up social media units at the block levels,” said Singh, adding that all IT wing workers are working in tandem with senior party leaders through WhatsApp.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha said the party might soon hire a professional agency to lead the social media team.

“Soon after Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Patna (on February 3), the party’s IT cell is scheduled to hold a three-day workshop by a team of social media experts from Pune and Hyderabad. Sanjeev Singh has been tasked to spruce up the wing to take on the BJP and its allies on social media,” said Jha.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is also planning to lend a professional touch to its social media campaign ahead of the elections. Sanjay Yadav, who is currently handling the social media unit of the party and twitter handles of top party leaders, said the tone and tenor of the campaign would be changed to win over the masses.

“Professionals are being shortlisted to lead the party’s social media campaign during the election,” said Yadav, also an MBA.

Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishore has been vested with the task to look after the party’s campaign on social media, even as the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janashakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP are also in the process of toning up their social media operations for the upcoming polls.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 19:22 IST