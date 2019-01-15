Kerala govt’s stand on Sabarimala temple row one of most shameful, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Left government in Kerala for the unrest in the state over the Sabarimala issue. He said that Communists do not respect India’s culture.

“For a few months, the entire nation has been talking about Sabarimala. The conduct of Kerala’s LDF government on the Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government,” Modi said at a rally in Kollam.

Violent protests broke out in the state, during which over 3,000 people were arrested, after the entry of two women into the hilltop shrine of Sabarimala in the first week of January. Women of childbearing age have traditionally been prohibited from the entering the shrine, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa who is considered to be a celibate deity, but the practice was termed illegal by the Supreme Court.

Modi said while the BJP’s stand is very clear and it stands with the culture of the land, the Left says “one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located).” “The actions of our party match our words. If there is one party that has been at the forefront of standing with Kerala and its culture, it is BJP,” he said.

The PM also targeted the Congress and said that while these parties talk about gender justice their actions are different from their words.

“The Left and the Congress make tall claims but their actions are exactly the opposite. The NDA government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us? The Communists and the Congress,” he added.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 18:45 IST