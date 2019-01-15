Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate several infrastructure projects in the state

PM Narendra Modi will be inOdisha and Kerala on Tuesday to launch various development projects, including a railway line and a highway bypass.

In Odisha, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jharsuguda and other developmental projects, and inaugurate a new railway line between Balangir and Bichupali.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for a permanent building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sonepur, a statement from his office said.

Read | BJP’s other look east policy: Eye on polls, party looks to make inroads in India’s east coast

The PM is also likely to dedicate to the nation electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines done at a cost of Rs 1,085 crore. It will ensure seamless rail connectivity on the line.

He is likely to dedicate doubling of 13.5 km Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon road line. The doubling of the line will boost industrial capacity in Odisha.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Modi will visit the Padmanabhaswamy temple and is likely to unveil a plaque to mark the launch of visitor facilities there.

Follow LIVE updates here:

9:49 am IST Balangir-Bichupali railway line to reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities The 15 km Balangir-Bichupali new railway line would connect coastal Odisha with the western parts of the state synchronising development across the state, the statement said. It will reduce travel time from Bhubaneswar and Puri to major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The line would also benefit many small, medium and cottage industries in Odisha and open up opportunities for the mining sector in the state.





9:35 am IST Ahead of Modi’s visit, Odisha Congress poses five questions to PM With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the state for the third time in as many weeks on Tuesday, Odisha PCC has posed five questions to him, ranging from the chit fund scam to unemployment. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said, “The PM should tell us why is he protecting the (Odisha) chief minister in the chit fund scam. Why did CBI not act against chit fund scam accused?” He alleged the NDA government at the Centre was shielding the ruling BJD in the state in corruption cases.





9:27 am IST Odisha CM not to attend PM’s programme in Odisha: PTI Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme during his one-day tour to the state as he would be busy in state government programmes, official sources said. The Prime Minister during his visit to Bolangir in Western Odisha is scheduled to launch several projects on Infrastructure development, Connectivity and Ease of Doing Business.



