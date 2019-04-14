Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: A rare BJP, Congress fight in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga

Sivaganga is a high-profile Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. Former union minister ans senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has represented this Congress bastion many times, seven to be exact. Chidambaram last won from here in 2009. In 2014, Chidambaram’s son Karti was the Congress candidate and he finished in fourth place.

Karti is the Congress candidate for Sivaganga again for 2019. The Congress is fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the DMK. H Raja of the BJP is the candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance. Raja, a BJP national secretary, contested the 2014 parliamentary polls too. He secured third position then, just ahead of Kati Chidambaram.

PR Senthilnathan won from Sivaganga in 2014 by a margin of over 2 lakh votes from his nearest rival Dhuraj Raaj Subha of the DMK.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sivaganga

2019 candidates: Karti Chidambaram of Congress, H Raja of BJP

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: PR Senthilnathan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 229385

Runner up name, party: Dhuraj Raaj Subha, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1027036

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72.7%

Number of women voters in 2014: 552032

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,685

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:28 IST