Lok Sabha election 2019: Hardik Patel may not contest as court refuses to stay conviction order

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected Congress and Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s plea seeking a stay on sentence awarded to him in a rioting case, narrowing his chances of electoral debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His plea was challenged by the government on Tuesday.

The firebrand leader, who earlier this month joined the Congress, has now few days to move to the Supreme Court as the last date for filing nomination for parliament polls in Gujarat is April 4.

“My only crime is that I have raised voice against the BJP and did not surrender to their tactics. I will continue my fight. I will campaign for the Congress and we will form the government,” Hardik said in a tweet.

Advocate Dharmesh Devani, who was representing the state government, said that the court accepted the fact that Patel has been a “lawbreaker” and so cannot contest to become a lawmaker. “The fact that there were in all 14 FIRs against him, his speeches throughout have remained inflammatory and he is a regular offender has been accepted by the court, which has refused to stay Patel’s sentence,” Devani said.

The Congress party has alleged that the BJP, which was scared of the 25-year-old leader, made sure that he does not clear the legal hurdle. “The BJP was scared of Patel. They brought the best legal team to oppose his plea. It goes to prove that the BJP will curb any voice that is raised against them. But Hardik is our leader and he will campaign for us,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The BJP has, however, dismissed the allegations. “It is the HC verdict. The BJP has nothing to do with it. By the way of criticism the Congress has raised doubts on the HC verdict,” said senior BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya.

Patel attained eligible age for contesting elections only last year and has been the face of Patidar agitation for reservation benefits in government jobs and academic admissions since its start in 2015.

His outfit Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti had supported the Congress in 2015 local body elections and 2017 assembly elections. While he was planning to contest the general elections from Jamnagar seat, he has been listed as star campaigner by the Congress.

The Representation of People’s Act bars anyone who has been sentenced to two or more years of imprisonment from contesting the elections. Patel was awarded two years sentence by a Visnagar court for leading a mob that ransacked local MLA Rishikesh Patel’s office in July 2015.

Earlier, the state government had submitted documents listing FIRs against him, including two sedition cases, and maintained that even on bail Patel had been a habitual offender.

On March 8, Patel had moved to the higher court seeking suspension of the sentence in Visnagar rioting case. A rally in Visnagar on July 22, 2015, which marked the beginning of two-year long agitation, ended with mob ransacking local BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel’s office. Visnagar court held Hardik and two others guilty of rioting on July 25, 2018.

Patel, in connection with two sedition cases against him, has spent nine months in Surat Lajpore Jail and six months in exile before his homecoming in January 2017.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:08 IST