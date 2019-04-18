Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2 voting LIVE: Overall voter turnout in phase 2 at 66% at 6 pm

Ninety-five Lok Sabha seats across 11 states began voting at 7 am in the second phase of the 2019 general elections on Thursday. To be sure, the original schedule was for 97 seats, but the Election Commission of India has cancelled polling in Vellore (Tamil Nadu) and Tripura East constituencies.

All of Tamil Nadu except Vellore will go to polls in the second phase. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh and five seats in Bihar are also going to polls in the second phase. Karnataka is an another southern state going to polls in this phase. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh and five seats in Bihar are also going to polls in the second phase. Ten parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra will go to polls in this phase.

All major states except Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana will go to polls in more than one phase in the 2019 elections. This excludes hill states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, North-Eastern states and union territories.

Read| ‘Vote to protect rights of Tamils’, says Chidambaram

Follow live updates here:

8:00 pm IST Overall voter turnout in phase 2 at 66% at 6 pm The overall voter turnout till 6 pm in the 11 states and one union territory that went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections stood at 66 per cent. This was announced by the Election Commission at a press conference after the conclusion of the second phase of voting on Thursday.





7:57 pm IST ‘Total cases of paid news in phase two 51’: Election Commission “Total paid news cases recorded in phase two were 51, in phase one it was 56. In the second phase, there were 25 Facebook take downs, 38 Twitter take downs and two take downs on YouTube and WhatsApp each,” said the EC.





7:55 pm IST ‘Seizures worth Rs 2632.73 crore made during phase two’:EC “Seizures worth Rs 2632.73 crore were made by the election commission. Rs 697 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 219 crore , drugs worth Rs 1151 crore and metal worth Rs 512 crore was seized,” said EC.





7:47 pm IST ‘Voter turnout lower than 2014 in Maharashtra, Odisha’: EC “Polling percentage in Bihar was 62.52%. In 2014, it was 61.93%. In Maharashtra, the polling percentage was 62% whereas in 2014 it was higher, 62.64%. Odisha recorded a turnout of 64% by 6 pm and in 2014 it was 73.75%. In UP,the polling percentage at 6 pm was 62.3%, and in 2014 it was 61.87,” said the Election Commission.





7:45 pm IST ‘One EVM destroyed in Manipur’: Election Commission “The turnout was 73.32% at 5 pm in Assam. In West Bengal, the polling percentage was 76.07. In Manipur, the poll percentage was 74.3. In 2014, the polling percentage was 75.16. Here, in one of the polling stations, an EVM was destroyed,” the Election Commission said.





7:40 pm IST ‘Turnout in Srinagar 13.43% at 5 pm, in 2014 it was 25.07%’: EC “Peaceful polling took place in J&K. In Udhampur, voter turnout was 66.67% . In 2014 it was 71.48. In Srinagar, the turnout was 13.43% at 5 pm and it was 25.07% in 2014,” said the election commission.





7:32 pm IST EC launched voter turnout app to track polling percentage The Election Commission has launched an App called the voter turnout app. All Android users can see the assembly and state wise polling percentage. This app is available on Google Playstore. The link to the app is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.eci.pollturnout





7:30 pm IST ‘Tamil Nadu recorded voter turnout of 72%’, CEC told the press “In Tamil Nadu, the voter turnout was 73.58% in 2014. However, in these elections, the polling percentage was 72%,” the election commissioner told the media.





7:25 pm IST ‘Voter turnout in Puducherry 78% these elections’: CEC “In Puducherry, polling was peaceful. There were 9. 7 lakh voters. In 2014, the voter turnout was 82.1% while this year it was 78%,” said the election commissioner.





7:15 pm IST ‘7.8 crore women, 8.45 lakh PWD voted in second phase’: CEC Sunil Arora ‘Tentatively, 7.8 crore women and 8.45 lakh persons with disabilities voted in the second phase of elections. Some people are still waiting in the line to vote so these figures are tentative,” said CEC Sunil Arora.





7:05 pm IST CEC Sunil Arora addresses press after second phase of polling “Polling was conducted peacefully. I congratulate all voters, especially women, people with disabilities who came out to vote despite difficulties. I congratulate officials who ensured a smooth conduct of the electoral process,” said CEC Sunil Arora.





6:45 pm IST People will give another chance to Modi: Himachal CM “People have made up their mind that once again the reins of the nation should be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.





6:12 pm IST Polling in 37 out of 38 Lok Sabha constituencies ends in Tamil Nadu Polling ends in 37 out of 38 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Those in the queue will be given token and only those with tokens will be allowed to vote. Voting in Madurai constituency ends at 8pm.





6:10 pm IST At 5 pm, 61.12% voter turnout in Phase 2 At 5 pm, the voter turnout of the second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019, stood at 61.12%. Voter turnout was 73.32% in Assam, 58.14% in Bihar, 68.70% in Chhattisgarh, 43.37% in Jammu and Kashmir,61.80% in Karnataka, 55.37% in Maharashtra, 74.69% in Manipur,57.41% in Odisha, 72.40% in Puducherry, 61.52% in Tamil Nadu, 58.12% in Uttar Pradesh, and 75.27% in West Bengal.





6:11 pm IST 63.73% voter turnout at 5pm in Tamil Nadu Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu at 5 pm was 63.73%. Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s Lok Sabha seat witnessed highest polling percentage with 70.73% and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat witnessed the lowest with 55.07%.





5:41 pm IST At 5 pm, 61.84% voter turnout in Karnataka, 73.32% in Assam At 5 pm, the voter turnout stood at 61.84% in Karnataka and at 73.32% in Assam.





5:35 pm IST 60.38% polls cast till 3 pm in Assam An estimated 60.38 per cent of the 69,10,592 electorate exercised their franchise till 3 p m in five parliamentary constituencies of Assam in the second phase of polling on Thursday, EC sources said. Polling is being held in 8992 polling booths in Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonmous Districts(ST), Nowgong and Mangaldoi constituencies to decide the fate of 50 candidates in fray and there has been no report of any untoward incidents so far, the EC official said.





4:57 pm IST 3 elderly people die after casting votes in Three senior citizens collapsed and died after exercising their franchise for the Lok Sabha polls in three districts of Tamil Nadu Thursday, police said. Balakrishnan of Coimbatore fainted and fell after coming out of the booth. He was being taken to a hospital when he died, the police said. Similarly, Murugesan collapsed and breathed his last at a booth in Erode, they said. Likewise, Krishnan died after casting his vote in Salem, the police said. All the three were in their mid-60s, they added.





4:41 pm IST 107-year-old Padma awardee casts vote in Bengaluru 107-year-old Padma awardee, Saalumarada Thimmakka cast her vote for the Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency, reported news agency ANI.





4:31 pm IST 52.02% voter turnout in Tamil Nadu, 53% in Odisha at 3 pm The voter turnout in Tamil Nadu stood at 52.02% at 3 pm, and at 53% in Odisha. The turnout was 46.63% in Maharashtra, 50.39% in Uttar Pradesh, 59.72% in Chhattisgarh.





4:13 pm IST Bengaluru techie votes immediately after wife give birth to child The early morning birth of his second child and immediate medical concerns of his family did not deter Sandeep Mishra, a Bangalore-based techie, from casting his vote for the Lok Sabha polls in the state on Thursday. Mishra (37), whose wife gave birth to their second son at about 5:45 am at a private hospital, rushed to his polling booth in Horamavu road (Bangalore North constituency) as soon as it opened at 7 am. “I had ensured that I carry my voter ID card when I rushed to the hospital with my wife and family at about 3 am after she developed labour pain. “I quickly drove to my polling centre, about 3 km from the hospital, as soon as saw my newborn son,” Mishra said. The software professional said he was among the first voters at the booth and he cast his vote at about 7:15 am. “It is my responsibility to ensure that I vote and also look after my family and hence by voting early I will now be able to take care of the new member in the family and my wife easily,” Mishra said.





4:05 pm IST 65.43 % voter turnout in Bengal The voter turn in Bengal was 65.43% till 3 pm. It was 71.32% in Jalpaiguri (SC), 63.14% in Darjeeling and 61.84% in Raiganj . “There have been sporadic incidents today in Bengal but they were fewer than those on the first phase of polling April 11. This is attributable to the deployment of central forces in more number of booths. Trouble took place in those polling stations where central forces were not deployed. We urged the Chief Electoral Officer that all polling stations should be manned by central forces in the next five phases in the state,” said Mukul Roy, convener of the BJP election management committee in Bengal.





4:00 pm IST ‘AIADMK may capture booths after 3.30 pm’: DMK lodges police complaint DMK lodges complaint to DGP of Police saying that the ruling AIADMK may capture booths after 3.30 pm.





3:59 pm IST 38.5% voter turnout at 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir Voter turnout till 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir is 38.5%, including 5.7% in Srinagar, reported news agency ANI.





3:32 pm IST At 3 pm, 67.5% voter turnout in Inner Manipur, 49.26% in Karnataka In the inner Manipur constituency, the voter turnout stood at 67.5% and 49.26% in Karnataka at 3 pm.





3:23 pm IST 95-year-old Odisha man collapses, dies while waiting in queue A 95-year-old man collapsed and died while he was waiting in the queue to cast his vote in Kansamari booth of Sanakhemundi Assembly constituency under Aska Lok Sabha constituency.





3:09 pm IST Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh casts vote Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and his family cast their vote for the Rajnandgaon parliamentary constituency.





3:07 pm IST Who is behind the burqa? BSP, BJP slug it out in UP’s Amroha The BJP and the BSP engaged in a bitter war of words over ‘burqa-clad voters’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha constituency during the second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday “All these (burqa clad voters) are fake voters…. They are casting fake votes for BSP candidate. I demand their frisking….I have also complained to the DM”, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP’s sitting MP and its candidate said. Within minutes, the BSP hit back with its candidate Danish Ali alleging that the BJP workers were using the cover of burqa to cast fake votes. “All these (burqua-clad voters) are BJP votes… the BJP is getting votes cast for its candidate under the cover of Burqua”, Ali alleged.





2:55 pm IST EC officials search Karnataka CM’s luggage, chopper Election Commission officials today searched the luggage and chopper of Karnakata chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, reported news agency ANI.





2:49 pm IST AIADMK alleges violation of model code by Dayanidhi Maran The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday alleged violation of the model code of conduct by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, the candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, saying he sought votes on polling day. Party spokesperson and advocate R M Babu Murgavel lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, marking a copy to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo in this connection. Murugavel alleged that Maran addressed the press after casting his vote and said “he voted for change of government” and he “request” the people also to do so.





2:46 pm IST 35% voting in 3 constituencies in Vidarbha till 1:00 pm Around 35 per cent polling was recorded in three Lok Sabha constituencies --- Akola, Amravati and Buldhana, in Vidarbha till 1.00 this afternoon. Political leaders whose fate will be decided today, in the second phase of the elections, include the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader, Prakash Ambedkar (Akola), Navneet Rana (Amravati), the former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader, Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana) and three-time Lok Sabha member, Sanjay Dhotre (Akola). The election authorities informed that, 36.15 % poll was recorded in Amravati, 34.31 % in Buldhana and around 33 per cent polling was recorded in Akola till 1.00 pm.





2:40 pm IST Karnataka voter comes to polling booth in an ambulance Jayasheela Poojaari Ulthuru of Kundapura came to the polling booth in an ambulance to cast his vote. He had met with an accident 20 days ago was confined to bed for next 3 months. He came in an ambulance, got on to the stretcher and voted, tweeted National Joint General Secretary (Org), BJP, B L Santhosh. He is Jayasheela Poojaari Ulthuru of Kundapura .... Had met with an accident 20 days ago .... Confined to bed for next 3 months .... He came in an Ambulance , got onto stretcher & voted ... @BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/3w3wkFRq3p — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) April 18, 2019





2:36 pm IST 47% polling till 1 pm in Chhattisgarh Over 47 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Chhattisgarh’s three Lok Sabha seats on Thursday as people braved the scorching summer heat to come out and exercise their franchise, an official said, reported news agency PTI. Voting in the second phase of polling in the state began at 7 am in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha seats, all having Naxal presence, amid tight security, the official at the state election office said. “Around 47.02 per cent voting has been recorded till 1 pm,” he said, adding that long queues of voters were seen at several polling booths.





2:34 pm IST Over 32% turnout in Bihar till 1 pm Over 32.5 per cent turnout was recorded in five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats voting in the second phase in Bihar till 1 p.m. on Thursday. Voting was on amid tight security in Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar, officials said. “The voting has been peaceful so far and there are no reports of violence, except some clashes between supporters of rival parties,” said a senior official at the Police Headquarters in Patna. There were also reports of problems in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Purnea, Katihar and Banka.





2:32 pm IST Manipur CM jumps queue to vote Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election in the state’s Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, reported news agency IANS. Voters, some of who who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 a.m., were not amused. Some pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people. The Chief Minister and his wife voted in a polling booth under the Heingang Assembly constituency, officials said. Governor Najma Heptullah also voted in the Sagolband Assembly constituency.





2:27 pm IST EVM vandalized in a clash between TMC and BJP workers An EVM was vandalized during a clash between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal’s Chopra, reported news agency ANI. More details are awaited.





2:25 pm IST 38.94% voter turnout at 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh The voter turnout stood at 38.94% voter turnout at 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh. The highest was in Amroha- 43.26%, followed Hathras- 41.18, Bulandshahar- 39.70%, Nagina- 38.71%, Agra- 38.24%, Aligarh- 37.60%, Mathura- 36.90%, Fatehpur Sikri- 35.96%.





2:10 pm IST 51.60% voter turnout in Bengal till 1pm At 1 pm, the voter turnout in Bengal (3 constituencies overall) stood at 51.60%. The turn out in Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat was 47.52%, 54.73% in Jalpaiguri, and 52.54% in Raiganj. “Polling is overall peaceful. Initially about 150 villagers could not cast their votes in Chopra, but later they could vote with the help of forces. I shall review the situation and take action accordingly,” said Ajay V Nayek, special observer for West Bengal.





1:54 pm IST Voting process recorded, posted on Facebook; probe ordered Election officials have ordered an inquiry after some voters recorded their voting process at a polling booth in Osmanabad and posted it on Facebook, police said. As per Election Commission guidelines, voters are not allowed to carry their mobile phones within a 100-metre radius of polling stations on the day of voting, an official said. “This action (Facebook video) is a clear violation of the EC guidelines and also against the principles of secret ballot,” an official said. Cases are also being registered under Cyber Act against the concerned people, who have been asked to delete the video on Facebbook, an official said.





1:52 pm IST Think before you vote: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah “Think before you vote!! There is a woman abuser standing from @BJP4India in Bangalore South There is a woman cheater standing from BJP in Mysore There is a woman molester standing from BJP in Mangalore Think about your sister, wife, mother &friend before u vote! #VoteMaaDi,” tweeted former Karnatak chief minister Siddaramaiah.





1:48 pm IST Villagers in Fatehpur Sikri boycott elections Villagers of Uttar Pradesh’s Mangoli Kala in Fatehpur Sikri boycott Lok Sabha Elections 2019 over lack of adequate irrigation facilities in the village. Polling official (pic 3) of booth number 41 says, “Nobody has turned up to vote till now,” reported news agency ANI.





1:40 pm IST Congress’ Sushmita Dev casts vote in Silchar Congress’ Sushmita Dev after cast her vote in Silchar, Assam.





1:33 pm IST At 1 pm, voter turnout in Assam, inner Manipur crosses 46% At 1 pm, the voter turnout in Odisha stood at 33%, in inner Manipur seat at 49.7%, in Assam at 46.42% , in Karnataka at 36.31%, and in Tamil Nadu at 39.49 %.





1:28 pm IST Bengal ministers trying to ensure unpeaceful elections: Congress’ Pradip Bhattacharya “We are getting information of trouble in several areas. We are getting reports from areas such as Chopra and Jalpaiguri. I want to ask why central forces were deployed in areas where they were not needed and kept away from where they were needed,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya. He also alleged that ministers of the state are trying their best to ensure the elections are not peaceful.





1:21 pm IST 105-year-old votes in Maharashtra Heads turned when 105-year-old Kabaibai Ganpati Kamble on Thursday reached a polling station to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Seated on a wheelchair, Kabaibai was accompanied by her grown up children and other fourth-generation relatives to the polling station in Harangul New Colony in Latur. She was cheered by other voters who clapped for her.





1:15 pm IST Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar casts his vote Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Dodda Halahalli, Kanakapura Taluka.





1:09 pm IST Actor Prakash Raj votes in classroom he sat in 41 years ago “I got to VOTE in my school and in the very class room I sat 41 years ago ..NOSTALGIC.. a NEW JOURNEY.. a NEW HORIZON.. feeling blessed by LIFE,” tweeted Prakash Raj .





1:06 pm IST 23% voter turnout in UP’s Amroha at noon At noon, the voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Nagina Lok Sabha constituency stood at 23% in the second phase of Lok Saha elections 2019.





1:02 pm IST IED blast in Chhattisgarh IED blast took place b/w Koracha and Manpur road,Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on ITBP Road Opening Party (ROP) at 1100am today, reported news agency ANI. ITBP Constable Man Singh received minor injuries. He is out of danger and is performing his duty after getting first aid. Polling in the area underway





1:00 pm IST 21.47% voter turnout in Maharashtra In Maharashtra, on an average 21.47% voters turned out to cast their votes for the ten Lok Sabha constituencies till 11am on Thursday. Maximum 26.17% voting was registered on Parbhani Lok Sabha seat followed by Nanded with 24.40% voting in the constituency. For the rest of the constituencies are voting turnout is as follows — Hingoli 24.08%, Latur 23.14%, Akola 21.03%, Buldhana 20.49%, Osmanabad 20.09%, Amravati 20.06% and Beed 18.94%. The lowest voting was registered for Solapur constituency — 16.50%.





12:55 pm IST At noon, 19.90% voter turnout in Karnataka In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, the voter turnout in Karnatak stood at 19.90% 12 noon.





12:41 pm IST 305 EVMs faulty replaced in Tamil Nadu: CEO “We have changed 305 EVMs in Tamil Nadu as they were malfunctioning, said chief election officerSatyabrata Sahoo.





12:37 pm IST Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah casts vote Former Karnataka chief minister CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah cast their votes at a polling booth in Mysuru.





12:28 pm IST 40-year-old with mental disability casts vote for the first time R Illayakanni, a 40 year old with mental disability cast her vote for the first time at Tamil Nadu’s Mylapore. Her brother R Saravanan accompanied her.





12:25 pm IST 17.8% voter turnout in J-K at 11 am Voter turnout till 11 am in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituency stood at 17.8%, reported news agency ANI.





12:22 pm IST Specially-abled staff manages a polling booth in Maharashtra Polling booth number 193 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana is being managed by specially-abled staff, reported news agency ANI. Presiding officer, said, “This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy.”





12:19 pm IST BJP candidate Satish Gautam targets AMU over reservation BJP candidate and sitting MP Satish Gautam from Aligarh continued to target AMU. “Jinnah’s photo can only be placed in Pakistan. He promised reservation for SC/ST at AMU and advocated ending of minority status to AMU,” he said after casting his vote.





12:14 pm IST Maoists blast an IED in Manpur area of Rajnandgaon Maoists blast an IED in Manpur area of Chattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon constituency. No casualties have been reported so far. One ITBP jawan injured has been injured in the blast, reported news agency ANI.





12:06 pm IST In Chhattisgarh, a teacher on election duty dies of heart attack A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday, an official said. The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (no.186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said.





12:02 pm IST 33.45% turnout in Bengal at 11 am The voter turnout in West Bengal’s Raiganj seat stood at 34.01%, Darjeeling at 30.12% and Jalpaiguri at 36.22%.





11:59 am IST 19.90% voter turnout in Karnataka The voter turnout in Karnataka stood at 19.90% at 11 am. The turnout has been highest so far in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada constituency (32.10%) and lowest in Bengaluru North (14.61%).





11:58 am IST Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah cast their votes Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their votes at a polling station in Munshi Bagh Area in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Omar Abdullah said, “Now that LS polls are due to conclude, we can only hope that Centre together with EC gives people of J&K an elected govt which is their right.”





11:56 am IST BJP candidate and sitting MP Bhola Singh under house arrest District magistrate of Bulandshahar Abhay Singh placed BJP candidate and sitting MP Bhola Singh under house arrest ( Najarband) for entering a booth, and seeking blessings of voters and allegedly campaigning at the pooling booth in J P Janta Inter College. He was also served with a notice.





11:52 am IST Raj Babbar casts his vote Congress leader Raj Babbar cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.





11:50 am IST Voter turnout in UP at 11 am At 11 am, the voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina constituency stood at 24%, at 26% in Amroha, at 24.51% in Agra, 23.70% in Mathura, at 23.88% Aligarh, at 25.90% at Hathras and at 23.68% in Fatehpur Sikri.





11:41 am IST Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth castes his vote Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth castes his vote in Tamil Nadu.





11:39 am IST Voting is brisk in Udhampur, muted in Srinagar People voted in large numbers on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur Lok Sabha seat but polling was muted in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, reported news agency ANI. A healthy voter turnout was reported in Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Udhampur where over 12 per cent voters exercised franchise during the first three hours until 10 a.m. The main contest in Udhampur is between Jitendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress. Eight other candidates are also in the fray. In Srinagar, only 0.9 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three hours. Most polling stations in the eight voting segments of Srinagar city wore a deserted look although at some places voters came out in ones and twos to exercise their democratic right. Over 1,000 people voted in Chrar-e-Sharief while over 1,200 voted in Khansahib segment in Badgam district.





11:37 am IST At 11 am, 31.62% voter turnout in Bihar, 30.62% in Tamil Nadu, 26.39%, in Assam At 11 am, the voter turn for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 stood at 31.62% in Bihar, 30.62% in Tamil Nadu, 26.39% in Assam, and 26.2% in Chhattisgarh.





11:23 am IST Quick updates at 11 am The car of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate in Raiganj, Md Salim was attacked in Islampur of North Dinajpur district. Salim is also a politburo member of the CPI (M). While Salim managed to escape injuries and took shelter in the polling station, his driver fled with the car.





11:21 am IST Voter turnout till 11 AM in Manipur is 32.18% Voter turnout till 11 AM in Manipur is 32.18%, reports news agency ANI.





11:20 am IST BJP worker killed ahead of second phase of polls in Odisha A 32-year-old BJP leader was allegedly beaten to death by his BJD rivals in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday night, police said, hours ahead of Thursday’s polling in five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in the state. Read here| BJP worker killed ahead of second phase of polls in Odisha





11:15 am IST WB: BJP General Secretary Debasree Chaudhuri alleges TMC workers trying to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School West Bengal: BJP General Secretary and candidate from Raiganj constituency Debasree Chaudhuri alleges TMC workers were trying to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School. Says “TMC workers were trying to capture booth. They were campaigning among Muslims there. This isn’t election campaign”, reports news agency ANI. WB: BJP General Secy&candidate from Raiganj constituency Debasree Chaudhuri alleges TMC workers were trying to capture booth at Raiganj Coronation High School. Says "TMC workers were trying to capture booth. They were campaigning among Muslims there. This isn't election campaign" pic.twitter.com/BxQ19MoTxP — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





11:10 am IST Rahul Gandhi makes appeal to voters Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to voters to exercise their electoral right as the second phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway. “When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay,” Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme “NYAY”. “Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion,” he added.





11:09 am IST Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts: Hema Malini BJP MP Candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini says, “Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here.”





11:03 am IST Uttar Pradesh: Voters in Garhi herbal village of Sadabad boycott election due to lack of development in Hathras Uttar Pradesh: Voters in Garhi herbal village of Sadabad boycotting election due to lack of development in Hathras.





10:55 am IST Assam: Sushmita Dev casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar Assam: Sitting MP from Silchar and party’s candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Sushmita Dev, casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar. Assam: Sitting MP from Silchar & party's candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Sushmita Dev, casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VWSYlCwkP9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:53 am IST Polling halted at Maharashtra’s Solapur booth after EVM glitch Maharashtra: Polling has temporarily halted at booth number 217 in Solapur’s Shastri Nagar due to fault in Electronic Voting Machine, reports news agency ANI.





10:51 am IST Amroha: People of Bilna village boycott polls Amroha: People of Bilna village boycott polls. The polling booth was in the village for the past 35 years and this time it has been shifted to a village 5 km from there. No proper connecting roads, public transport, etc. also added to their woes.





10:49 am IST Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan’s Paduvalahippe. Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kpBBzwbU7K — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:48 am IST Nirmala Sitharaman urges voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their rights. “Very encouraging to see this kind of a response from citizens. Good candidates being chosen. Clear mandate for Modiji to form government again.”





10:46 am IST Election Commission flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 lakh unaccounted cash in Sion area of Mumbai Election Commission flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 Lakh cash in Sion area of Mumbai City district, reports news agency ANI.





10:45 am IST Bihar: Ashwini Kumar Choubey cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur Bihar: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur. Bihar: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6Kg9gwRWi2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:37 am IST Agra: Raj Babbar casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College Agra: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and party’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Agra: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/l1rLK9F88C — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





10:35 am IST Maharashtra: 105-year-old Kavaibai Kamble along with her family cast her vote at a polling station in Latur constituency Maharashtra: 105-year-old Kavaibai Kamble along with her family cast her vote at a polling station in Harangul Budruk in Latur constituency; Polling is underway at 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state. #Maharashtra: 105-year-old Kavaibai Kamble along with her family cast her vote at a polling station in Harangul Budruk in Latur constituency; Polling is underway at 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state pic.twitter.com/fP3poGXxXW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:33 am IST Amroha: Kanwar Singh Tanwar has complained to DM regarding fake voting in burqua Amroha: BJP MP and candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar says he has also complained to the DM regarding fake voting in burqua.





10:32 am IST West Bengal: Police, RAF fire tear gas shells to disperse agitators blocking NH31 at Chopra under Darjeeling constituency West Bengal: Around 10:15 am, police and Rapid Action Force personnel wielded canes and fired tear gas shells to disperse agitators who were blocking NH31 at Chopra under Darjeeling constituency. Agitators hurled crude bombs at the police.





10:29 am IST 8.6 percent voter turnout in Maharashtra in 2 hours Lok Sabha polls: 8.6 percent voter turnout in Maharashtra in 2 hours. 10.76 percent polling in Uttar Pradesh during first two hours, reports PTI.





10:28 am IST J-K: Visuals from polling station number 27-Reshanhar in Srinagar parliamentary constituency Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from polling station number 27-Reshanhar in Srinagar parliamentary constituency; Polling is underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from polling station number 27-Reshanhar in Srinagar parliamentary constituency; Polling is underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6eIzKnhydL — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:21 am IST Chhattisgarh: A polling official deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker dies of heart attack during election duty Chhattisgarh: A polling official deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker dies of heart attack during election duty, reports news agency ANI.





10:19 am IST Raj Babbar casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and party’s candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College. Mathura: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7HoLJ16OCK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





10:18 am IST Voting percentage in Bihar at 10 am is 19.5% Voting percentage in Bihar at 10 am is 19.5%.





10:16 am IST Lowest turnout so far in Bengaluru Central Lowest turnout so far in Bengaluru Central - 5.41% and highest in Dakshina Kannada - 14.94%





10:14 am IST J-K: Voting underway at polling station number 2 in Doda, in Udhampur parliamentary constituency Jammu and Kashmir: Voting underway at polling station number 2 in Doda, in Udhampur parliamentary constituency. Jammu & Kashmir: Voting underway at polling station number 2 in Doda, in Udhampur parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/b4ogaWzj8V — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:13 am IST 11 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh till 9 am 11 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh till 9 am.





10:12 am IST J-K: 80-year-old patient comes from Kathua district hospital at polling booth number 2 Jammu and Kashmir: An 80-year-old patient, Jogindero Devi, comes from Kathua district hospital at polling booth number 2, in Kathua, to cast her vote for #LokSabhaElections2019. She will return to the hospital after casting her vote. Jammu & Kashmir: An 80-year-old patient, Jogindero Devi, comes from Kathua district hospital at polling booth number 2, in Kathua, to cast her vote for #LokSabhaElections2019. She will return to the hospital after casting her vote. pic.twitter.com/FaN2yMTIvi — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:10 am IST Amroha: BJP MP and candidate Kanwar singh tanwar alleges fake voting in burqua Amroha: BJP MP and candidate Kanwar singh tanwar alleges fake voting in burqua, demands frisking of burqua clad women.





10:06 am IST Dynasty politics isn’t an important issue now: HD Kumaraswamy K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy after casting his vote in Ramanagara: Dynasty politics isn’t an important issue now,country’s problems are the main issue.Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics,this country developed in several states.We’re not bothered abt criticism from BJP. K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy after casting his vote in Ramanagara: Dynasty politics isn't an important issue now,country's problems are the main issue.Only because of dynasty politics®ional politics,this country developed in several states.We're not bothered abt criticism from BJP pic.twitter.com/twOgOyrHKk — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:02 am IST Karnataka: A senior citizen couple cast their votes Karnataka: A senior citizen couple, 91-year-old Shrinivas and 84-year-old Manjula, cast their votes at a polling booth in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. Karnataka: A senior citizen couple, 91-year-old Shrinivas and 84-year-old Manjula, cast their votes at a polling booth in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9HBHxdgnQv — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





10:00 am IST Quick updates at 10 Protest and counter protest erupted in Chopra under Darjeeling constituency after villagers took a person to the police. Villagers alleged that the person, said to be a Trinamool Congress supporter, was obstructing them from casting their votes. The villagers were being led by policemen to a booth after they blocked NH31 alleging they were not allowed to cast their votes. While they were being led to the polling station, the villagers stopped on the way, said that they don’t have any faith on the state police and began demanding that central forces escort them.





9:55 am IST Polling underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies, in Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar: Voting underway at polling booth number 3 in Bemina, in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 ; Polling is underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies, in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar: Voting underway at polling booth number 3 in Bemina, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 ; Polling is underway in Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies, in Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/4VaSCG3BNG — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:53 am IST TTV Dinakaran cast his vote at a polling station in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency Tamil Nadu: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran cast his vote at a polling station in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency. Tamil Nadu: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran cast his vote at a polling station in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/s7PMSsg00r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:48 am IST Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:47 am IST Women voters in queue at Kursela Katihar Lok Sabha constituency Women voters in queue at Kursela Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. Women voters in queue at Kursela Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. ( HT Photo )





9:45 am IST Polling percentage till 9 am in Agra Lok Sabha seat is 12.36 % Polling percentage till 9 am in Agra Lok Sabha seat is 12.36 percent. Polling percentage in Fatehpur Sikri till 9 am is 11.52 percent. Polling percent in Mathura 8.2 per cent till 9 am. Polling percent in Hathras till 9 am is 13 percent.





9:43 am IST J-K: People queue up outside Waliwar C polling booth number 105 in Ganderbal district Jammu & Kashmir: People queue up outside Waliwar C polling booth number 105 in Ganderbal district of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, to cast their votes. Jammu & Kashmir: People queue up outside Waliwar C polling booth number 105 in Ganderbal district of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cfmKWQD6kM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:37 am IST Did you know Did you know that former CM HD Devegowda vacated his pocket borough Haasan for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.





9:34 am IST Jammu and Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes Jammu and Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes. Jammu & Kashmir: A newly married couple arrive at a polling station in Udhampur to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RWTHAmAEwE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:33 am IST Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet. Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin casts his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/AQRyKDQLCr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:33 am IST HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and their son cast their votes at a polling station in Ramanagara Karnataka: CM HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and their son and JD(S) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil, cast their votes at a polling station in Ramanagara. Karnataka: CM HD Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and their son & JD(S) candidate from Mandya, Nikhil, cast their votes at a polling station in Ramanagara. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QPzBzKs2pP — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:32 am IST Polling percentage recorded in Assam - 5 seats Polling percentage recorded in Assam (5 seats)-9.51%,J&K (2 seats)-0.99%,Karnataka (14 seats)1.14%, Maha(10)-0.85%,Manipur(1)-1.78%,Odisha(5)-2.15%, TN(38)-0.81%, Tripura(1)-0.00%, UP(8)-3.99%, WB(3)-0.55%, Chhattisgarh(3)-7.75% & Puducherry-1.62%,till 9am





9:27 am IST Turn out 14.99% at 9 AM for inner Manipur parliamentary constituency Turn out 14.99% at 9 AM for inner Manipur parliamentary constituency.





9:20 am IST Tamil Nadu: DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan casts his vote Tamil Nadu: DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan casts his vote at a polling station in Mylapore, in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency.





9:19 am IST Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. #LokSabhaElections2019 : Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/Q01FDttDRc — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:16 am IST LS Polls: Multiple instances of EVM, VVPAT malfunctions reported across India As the second phase of polling gets underway to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) glitches have been reported at a number of polling booths across the country, reports news agency ANI.





9:15 am IST Tamil Nadu: H Raja casts his vote at a at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga Tamil Nadu: BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency H Raja casts his vote at a at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. Tamil Nadu: BJP candidate for Sivaganga constituency H Raja casts his vote at a at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jaPYBTK9Db — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:14 am IST Bihar: At 9 am voting percentage is 12.27% Bihar: At 9 am voting percentage is 12.27%.





9:13 am IST G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their vote Karnataka: Deputy CM G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their vote at a polling booth in Koratagere, Tumkur. Karnataka: Deputy CM G Parameshwara and his wife Kannika Parameshwari cast their vote at a polling booth in Koratagere, Tumkur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/YR7hP1WfoB — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:10 am IST Redefined priorities: My vote first Redefined priorities: My vote first Agra: A groom arrives to cast his vote ( HT Photo )





9:06 am IST Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai’s Alwarpet Tamil Nadu: DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai’s Alwarpet, says, “People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK.” Tamil Nadu: DMK Lok Sabha candidate from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi casts her vote at a polling station in Chennai's Alwarpet, says, "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP have completely taken over AIADMK." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tWH81q0ewR — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





9:05 am IST Voters at UP’s Birjapur polling station in Mathura complain they are not allowed to vote despite having Aadhar card as identity proof Voters at Uttar Pradesh’s Birjapur polling station in Mathura complain they are not allowed to vote despite having Aadhar card as identity proof.





9:04 am IST Odisha: Voting has now resumed Odisha: Voting procedure was halted at booths 261 and 263 in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency due to EVM malfunction. The voting has now resumed.





9:03 am IST Quick updates at 9 BJP Election camp vandalised in Malbazar under Jalpaiguri constituency Journalists beaten up with sticks in Goalpokhor area of Raiganj constituency around 7:30 am Camera smashed, Election Commission passes snatched by the assailants.





8:58 am IST Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/FxM95M7VLi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





8:57 am IST Bihar: Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar Bihar: Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar; Five parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 today. #Bihar: Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar; Five parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in #LokSabhaElections2019 today. pic.twitter.com/wu8WsXQGMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:56 am IST Karnataka: PWD minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village Karnataka: PWD minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote. Karnataka: PWD minister HD Revanna offers prayers at a temple in Paduvalahippe village in Hassan before casting his vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LXD8qHnj97 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:51 am IST Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/FxM95M7VLi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





8:50 am IST EVM replaced at model polling station in sadabad town of Hathras after technical fault EVM replaced at model polling station in sadabad town of Hathras after technical fault.





8:49 am IST Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her vote Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her vote. #LokSabhaElections2019: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi casts her her vote pic.twitter.com/8YNZWWiJlV — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:48 am IST Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai. Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JQf1IORCkp — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:47 am IST Bulandshahr: Voters queue outside polling booth number 439, where polling has not started due to faulty EVM Bulandshahr: Voters queue outside polling booth number 439, where polling has not started due to faulty EVM. Bulandshahr: Voters queue outside polling booth number 439, where polling has not started due to faulty EVM pic.twitter.com/jqdiVmCVlx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





8:43 am IST Polling centers in Mathura water logged because of heavy rains last night Polling centers in Mathura water logged because of heavy rains last night. Long queues of voters in Mathura since morning. Vehicles not allowed near polling stations. Mobiles prohibited inside polling station. Jawans of Punjab Border wing deployed in Mathura.





8:40 am IST Bengaluru: Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote Bengaluru: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Bengaluru: Independent candidate from Bengaluru Central, Prakash Raj queues up at a polling booth, to cast his vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/y93wPMKpxC — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:39 am IST West Bengal: People queue outside a polling station in Darjeeling, to vote West Bengal: People queue outside a polling station in Darjeeling, to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. West Bengal: People queue outside a polling station in Darjeeling, to vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/04dntABPMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:38 am IST WB: Election camp of BJP was vandalised in Malbazar under Jalpaiguri constituency Around 7:30 am, in Goalpokhor area of Raiganj constituency, journalists of a Bengali TV channels were beaten up with sticks. Their camera was smashed and Election Commission passes were snatched by the assailants. An election camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party was vandalised in Malbazar under Jalpaiguri constituency.





8:36 am IST Five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunction since morning in Beed constituency Beed DM Astik Kr Pandey: Five places have reported EVM and VVPAT malfunction since morning in Beed constituency. Those are Georai, Mazalgaon, Kej, Ashti, Parali. However all those machines have been replaced immediately and polling is going smoothly at all locations, reports news agency ANI.





8:35 am IST Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. #LokSabhaElections2019 : Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy casts his vote at a polling station. pic.twitter.com/bfW6y7F2pM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:32 am IST Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NXx0zOLcDY — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:29 am IST Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Voter turnout in Bihar (5 constituencies) is 5.73%, till 8am Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Voter turnout in Bihar (5 constituencies) is 5.73%, till 8am.





8:25 am IST Manipur: Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal Manipur: Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. Manipur: Governor Najma Heptulla casts her vote at a polling station in Imphal. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/PQFQW9fwbt — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:21 am IST Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/JEr2Bdtlf8 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:13 am IST Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam. Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mnh6hBLwwx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:12 am IST Election Commission has permitted Madurai Lok Sabha seat voters to caste their votes until 8 pm Amid polls, Madurai Chitrai festival too started. A huge crowd has thronged before the temple. While others can vote till 6 pm , Election Commission has permitted Madurai Lok Sabha seat voters to caste their votes until 8 pm.





8:10 am IST Assam: Sahadat Ali, Sector Officer says “The VVPAT is fine now, people can now cast their votes.” Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200 in Silchar where VVPAT was not working properly earlier today. Sahadat Ali, Sector Officer says “The VVPAT is fine now, people can now cast their votes.” Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200 in Silchar where VVPAT was not working properly earlier today. Sahadat Ali, Sector Officer says "The VVPAT is fine now, people can now cast their votes." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/U5Cj8hKi0l — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:09 am IST Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan queue up outside polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ufeYNJ3pdM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:07 am IST Voters queue up in Farah town of Mathura to cast their votes Voters queue up in Farah town of Mathura to cast their votes. Voters queue up in Farah town of Mathura to cast their votes ( HT Photo )





8:02 am IST Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency to cast her vote. Karnataka: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency to cast her vote. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Gyq9ywrvJR — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





8:01 am IST Did you know? A former Prime Minister, four Union Ministers, and several high-profile first-timers are among more than 1,600 candidates are contesting in the second round of Lok Sabha elections today.





8:00 am IST A quick look at top shot candidates in phase 2 Hema Malini-Mathura Raj Babbar-Fatehpur Sikri Dayanidhi Maran-Chennai central A Raja-Nilgiris Kanimozhi-Thoothukudi Karti Chidambaram-Sivaganga HD Devegowda-Tumkur Farooq Abdullah-Srinagar





7:51 am IST Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami voted at a booth in Siluvampalayam village Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami voted at a booth in Siluvampalayam village near Edappadi at Salem.





7:50 am IST CPI(M)’s Coimbatore LS seat candidate PR Natarajan casts his vote at a school in Coimbatore CPI(M)’s Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat candidate PR Natarajan casts his vote at a school in Coimbatore.





7:49 am IST Polling yet to begin at Booth number 27 in Chennai’s Eldam road Polling yet to begin at Booth number 27 in Eldam road in Corporation school where Kamal Hassan to cast his vote at Chennai.





7:48 am IST WB: Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 as EVM is not functioning West Bengal: Polling is yet to begin at booth number 29/134 at Islampur Hindi FP School of Uttar Dinajpur, in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, as the EVM at the booth is not functioning.





7:46 am IST I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise: PM Modi Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!





7:45 am IST Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan cast their vote Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan cast their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. Tamil Nadu: Nalini Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi Rangarajan casts their vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2C5hLVUsPb — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:41 am IST Initial glitches reported at polling booths in Agra and Mathura Initial glitches reported at polling booths in Agra and Mathura delaying polling which was to begin at 7 am in morning .EVM changed at some places.





7:39 am IST Assam: VVPAT machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar Assam: Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it. Assam: Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine not working properly at a polling station in Silchar. Polling officers trying to fix it. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/UjkaFtMot2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:26 am IST Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. #Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/N3rHPjfZQ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:21 am IST Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College Tamil Nadu: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. Tamil Nadu: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth casts his vote at the polling station in Stella Maris College, in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NfD3llN4J1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:16 am IST Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XUudAsurPw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:15 am IST A first time voter in queue at polling station in Agra A first time voter in queue at polling station in Agra. The second phase of polling to take place at Agra Aligarh Mathura Fatehpur Sikri and Hathras today. A first tie voter in Agra ( HT Photo )





7:11 am IST As many as 64 booths in the Darjeeling hills are being managed only by women Huge enthusiasm among voters noticed in different booths in the constituencies of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raiganj. In many booths people lined up from 6 am and even earlier to cast their votes. In Raiganj central forces have been deployed in about 80% of the constituencies. As many as 64 booths in the Darjeeling hills are being managed only by women. Of these 32 are in the hills and 32 are in the plains.





7:03 am IST Voting begins for second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in 95 constituencies, across 11 states and 1 union territory Voting begins for second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in 95 constituencies, across 11 states and 1 union territory.





7:02 am IST Jammu and Kashmir: People queue up outside polling station number 2 in Doda Jammu and Kashmir: People queue up outside polling station number 2 in Doda under Udhampur parliamentary constituency. Voting begins at 7 AM. Jammu & Kashmir: People queue up outside polling station number 02 in Doda under Udhampur parliamentary constituency. Voting begins at 7 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cvroaciqet — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





7:00 am IST Voting on 95 seats in phase 2 begins Voting on 95 seats in phase 2 begins.





6:59 am IST Karnataka: People queue up outside polling stations 73,74,75,78,79 and 80 in Girinagar area of Bangalore South Karnataka: People queue up outside polling stations 73,74,75,78,79 and 80 in Girinagar area of Bangalore South (Lok Sabha constituency) to cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Voting begins at 7 AM. Karnataka: People queue up outside polling stations 73,74,75,78,79 and 80 in Girinagar area of Bangalore South (Lok Sabha constituency) to cast their votes in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019. Voting begins at 7 AM. pic.twitter.com/8ZYC94cgww — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:57 am IST Chhattisgarh: Latest visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh: Latest visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon. Voting on three parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. Chhattisgarh: Latest visuals from a polling station in Rajnandgaon. Voting on three parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. pic.twitter.com/dErU9a9bqx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:56 am IST Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200, in Radhamadhav Balika Vidyalay, in Silchar Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200, in Radhamadhav Balika Vidyalay, in Silchar. 5 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Assam: Visuals from polling station number 200, in Radhamadhav Balika Vidyalay, in Silchar. 5 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/r3mRXEA8V7 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:51 am IST Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from a polling booth in Kathua Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from a polling booth in Kathua, ahead of second phase polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 today. J&K: Visuals from a polling booth in Kathua, ahead of second phase polling for #LokSabhaElections2019 today. pic.twitter.com/BycGGGJvCD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:48 am IST Karnataka: Visuals from polling station number 235 in Ramnagara Karnataka: Visuals from polling station number 235 in Ramnagara. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Karnataka: Visuals from polling station number 235 in Ramnagara. 14 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/F2EYCHgG2Y — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:45 am IST Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the valley as a precautionary measure Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile internet services have been snapped in Srinagar and other parts of the valley as a precautionary measure, as Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies go to vote today in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, reports news agency ANI.





6:40 am IST Bihar: Latest visuals from polling station number 38 and 39 in Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency Bihar: Latest visuals from polling station number 38 and 39 in Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency. 5 parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today, in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Bihar: Latest visuals from polling station number 38 & 39 in Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency. 5 parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling today, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/eKBVyZavkF — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:35 am IST Assam: Outside visuals from polling station number 37&38 in Nagaon parliamentary constituency Assam: Outside visuals from polling station number 37&38 in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, ahead of the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. 5 out of 14 parliamentary constituencies of Assam will go to polls today in the second phase of elections. Assam: Outside visuals from polling station number 37&38 in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, ahead of the voting for #LokSabhaElections2019. 5 out of 14 parliamentary constituencies of Assam will go to polls today in the second phase of elections. pic.twitter.com/5mP0RRlmmM — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:28 am IST Karnataka: Visuals from BES Education Society polling station in Bangalore South parliamentary constituency Karnataka: Visuals from BES Education Society polling station in Bangalore South parliamentary constituency, ahead of the voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Voting on 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. Karnataka: Visuals from BES Education Society polling station in Bangalore South parliamentary constituency, ahead of the voting for #LokSabhaElections2019. Voting on 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. pic.twitter.com/BXwK7vaw8K — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





6:25 am IST Maharashtra: Preparation underway for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at polling station number 269 Maharashtra: Preparation underway for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at polling station number 269 in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Voting on 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. Maharashtra: Preparation underway for #LokSabhaElections2019 at polling station number 269 in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Voting on 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. pic.twitter.com/6JRuBzmnq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019



