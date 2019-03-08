Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Tripura

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which lapsed in February, may still become a contentious issue in the Lok Sabha Polls in Tripura which the BJP rules.

The BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) had bitterly opposed the Bill.

The tribal parties said the amendment would encourage illegal migration of non-tribals into scheduled areas.

The CPI (M) won both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura in 2014. But four years later the BJP swept to power in the Assembly elections winning 36 of the 60 seats.

Here’s all you need to know about the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT)

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 2

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: CPI(M): 2

Number of voters in the state: 2,569,216 (2018)

Voter turnout in 2014 : 84.92%

Number of assembly seats: 60

Party wise break-up of assembly seats: BJP: 36, CONG: 16, IPFT: 8

Key leaders across parties: BJP: Biplab Kumar Deb, CONG: Pradyot Manikya, CPM: Manik Sarkar

Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2. National Register of Citizens

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 14:41 IST