Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Who is behind the burqa? BSP, BJP slug it out in UP’s Amroha

The BJP and the BSP engaged in a bitter war of words over ‘burqa-clad voters’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha constituency during the second phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday

“All these (burqa clad voters) are fake voters…. They are casting fake votes for BSP candidate. I demand their frisking….I have also complained to the DM”, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP’s sitting MP and its candidate said.

Within minutes, the BSP hit back with its candidate Danish Ali alleging that the BJP workers were using the cover of burqa to cast fake votes. “All these (burqua-clad voters) are BJP votes… the BJP is getting votes cast for its candidate under the cover of Burqua”, Ali alleged.

During the first phase of voting on April 11, BJP’s Muzaffarpur candidate Sanjiv Baliyan had alleged that votes were being cast fraudulently in his constituency in western Uttar Pradesh.

Balyan complained that the faces of burqa-clad voters were not being verified by the election officials conducting poll. “Faces of women in burqa are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is taking place,” ANI quoted Balyan as saying in Muzaffarnagar after casting his vote.

Balyan is facing Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat is considered one of the communally sensitive seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

Polling is underway for the second phase of general elections in eight out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 12:02 IST