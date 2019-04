‘Vote to protect rights of Tamils’: Chidambaram in Sivaganga, his son Karti’s constituency

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cast his vote in Kandalur of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga on Thursday. Chidambaram said the DMK-Congress alliance will win hands down in the state.

“People should vote for protecting the Tamil respect and the DMK alliance will win hands down,” Chidambaram told reporters. He added that he has voted for change.

Chidambaram’s son Karti P Chidambaram is contesting from Sivaganga seat. He is fighting against BJP’s National Secretary H Raja. Karti Chidambaram was the Congress candidate in 2014 and he finished in fourth place. H Raja contested the 2014 parliamentary polls too. He secured third position then, just ahead of Kati Chidambaram.

Tamil Nadu is going to polls in a single phase today in the staggered general elections. Results will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:34 IST