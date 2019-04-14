Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: In Theni, Panneerselvam’s son faces Dinakaran loyalist
constituency watch Updated: Apr 14, 2019 14:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Parthipan is the sitting MP from Theni Lok Sabha constituency. He won the 2014 elections by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes defeating DMK’s Pon Muthuramalingam.
For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK candidate is P Ravindranath Kumar, the son of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Pannerselvam, popularly known as OPS. The Congress candidate is senior leader EVKS Elangovan, a former state president of the Congress.
TTV Dinakaran’s party AMMK is also expected to put up a strong fight. AMMK candidate for Theni is Thanga Tamilselvan former AIADMK MLA and Dinakaran’s trusted lieutenant.
Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.
Here are a few details about the Theni Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Theni
2019 candidates: P Ravindranath Kumar of AIADMK, EVKS Elangovan of Congress
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: R Parthipan, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 314532
Runner up name, party: Pon Muthuramalingam, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1075583
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.6%
Number of women voters in 2014: 546396
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,620
First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:37 IST