Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: In Theni, Panneerselvam’s son faces Dinakaran loyalist

R Parthipan is the sitting MP from Theni Lok Sabha constituency. He won the 2014 elections by a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes defeating DMK’s Pon Muthuramalingam.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK candidate is P Ravindranath Kumar, the son of Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Pannerselvam, popularly known as OPS. The Congress candidate is senior leader EVKS Elangovan, a former state president of the Congress.

TTV Dinakaran’s party AMMK is also expected to put up a strong fight. AMMK candidate for Theni is Thanga Tamilselvan former AIADMK MLA and Dinakaran’s trusted lieutenant.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Theni Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Theni

2019 candidates: P Ravindranath Kumar of AIADMK, EVKS Elangovan of Congress

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: R Parthipan, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 314532

Runner up name, party: Pon Muthuramalingam, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1075583

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.6%

Number of women voters in 2014: 546396

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,620

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:37 IST