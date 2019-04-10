Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP will look to retain Karnataka’s Bangalore North for the fourth time

Veteran Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief represented the Bangalore North parliamentary constituency for a record seven times in the Lok Sabha between 1977 and 1999.

CK Jaffer Sharief lost the elections in 2004 and 2009 when he was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party candidates HT Sangliana and DB Chandra Gowda respectively. The BJP’s DV Sadananda Gowda won the Bangalore North seat again in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Sadananda Gowda will contest against the Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda from the high-profile Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat. Syed Hydri Babloo of the Bahujan Samaj Party is also in the fray.

All the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka will vote in the second and third rounds of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bangalore North

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 229,764

Runner up name, party: C Narayanswamy, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,356,718

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.50%

Number of women voters in 2014: 1,141,116

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,363

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:34 IST