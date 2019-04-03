Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD will aim to retain Kandhamal seat in Odisha

Voting will be held in Kandhamal on April 18 and the result will be declared on May 23.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 19:29 IST
New Delhi
TOPSHOT - An Indian election official (R) puts indeliable ink on the finger of a voter before she casts her ballot in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections at a polling station in Bangalore on May 12, 2018. Voting in a key Indian state opened May 12 amid dirty tricks claims by the two leading parties after nearly 10,000 voting cards were seized by election authorities. The opposition Congress party, which has dominated India's politics in the seven decades since independence, is fighting to retain control of its last major state, Karnataka, amid a fierce onslaught by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party. / AFP PHOTO / MANJUNATH KIRAN(AFP)

Kandhamal is one of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and was created in 2008 after the presidential notification for the delimitation of constituencies.

Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh of the BJD represents the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat after she won the by-poll held in October 2014 following the death of her husband Hemendra Chandra Singh, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Nayagarh. Hemendra Chandra Singh had successfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh recently resigned from the BJD.

Before that, Rudramadhab Ray of the BJD was the sitting MP from Kandhamal.

The ruling party in the state has chosen Achyut Samanta from Kandhamal seat in the Lok Sabha election 2019. The former member of Parliament Kharavela Swain, who was inducted into the BJP recently, has been given a ticket from Kandhamal parliamentary constituency, a part of the country’s Maoist belt.

The Congress has named Manoj Kumar Acharya for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

Voting will be held in Kandhamal on April 18 and the result will be declared on May 23.

Here are details about the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kandhamal

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 181,017

Number of voters in 2014: 839,415

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 73.40%

Number of women voters in 2014: 421,638

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,497

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:29 IST

