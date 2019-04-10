Lok Sabha elections 2019: Viluppuram constituency in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST
New Delhi
The Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was converted into a reserved seat during 2008 delimitation and comprises six assembly segments.
In 2014 elections, Rajendran S. of the AIADMK defeated Muthaiyan K of the DMK by nearly two lakh votes.
Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are some details about Viluppuram(SC) Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Viluppuram(SC)
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Rajendran S., AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 193,367
Runner up name, party: Muthaiyan K DR, DMK
Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,122
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%
Number of women voters in 2014: 530,618
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,608
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST