Lok Sabha elections 2019: Viluppuram constituency in Tamil Nadu

The Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was converted into a reserved seat during 2008 delimitation and comprises six assembly segments.

In 2014 elections, Rajendran S. of the AIADMK defeated Muthaiyan K of the DMK by nearly two lakh votes.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

Here are some details about Viluppuram(SC) Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Viluppuram(SC)

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Rajendran S., AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 193,367

Runner up name, party: Muthaiyan K DR, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,122

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%

Number of women voters in 2014: 530,618

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,608

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST