Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Viluppuram constituency in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Viluppuram(SC) Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Viluppuram(SC) Profile,Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019
Kolkata, India - March 19, 2019: A view of an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), near Shyambazar AV School, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Directed by District Election Officer, as part of an awareness programme, officials show EVMs and VVPATs to people.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu was converted into a reserved seat during 2008 delimitation and comprises six assembly segments.

In 2014 elections, Rajendran S. of the AIADMK defeated Muthaiyan K of the DMK by nearly two lakh votes.

Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 18.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Viluppuram(SC) Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Viluppuram(SC)

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Rajendran S., AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 193,367

Runner up name, party: Muthaiyan K DR, DMK

Number of voters in 2014: 1,068,122

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%

Number of women voters in 2014: 530,618

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,608

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:50 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics