Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP’s PC Mohan will aim to make a hat-trick in Bangalore Central

The Bharatiya Janata Party has held the Bangalore Central parliamentary constituency in Karnataka since 2009.

PC Mohan of the BJP won the Bangalore Central seat, created as part of the restructuring of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, twice in 2009 and 2014.

The two-time member of Parliament, Mohan is against Congress’ Rizwan Arshad, who is being supported by the Janata Dal (Secular), MK Pasha of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Independent candidate and actor Prakash Raj in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

All the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka will vote in the second and third rounds of the seven-phased Lok Sabha election. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat:

State: Karnataka

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bangalore Central

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: PC Mohan, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 137,500

Runner up name, party: Rizwan Arshad, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,074,589

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 55.63%

Number of women voters in 2014: 921,077

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,956

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:18 IST