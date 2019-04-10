Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK will look to win its bastion of Chennai Central in Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat, the former bastion of the DMK, is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Former Union minister and the DMK’s Murasoli Maran held Chennai Central, one of the three parliamentary constituencies in the southern state’s capital city and also the smallest, from 1996. His son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency after his death until 2014, when he was defeated by the AIADMK’s SR Vijayakumar.

This time, Dayanidhi Maran is up against the PMK’s candidate Sam Paul in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat.

Voting in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held during the second round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 18. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat:

State: Tamil Nadu

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chennai Central

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK

Winning margin in 2014: 45,841

Runner up name, party: Dayanidhi Maran

Number of voters in 2014: 814,894

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.36%

Number of women voters in 2014: 662,749

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,153

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:58 IST