Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: DMK will look to win its bastion of Chennai Central in Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat, the former bastion of the DMK, is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Former Union minister and the DMK’s Murasoli Maran held Chennai Central, one of the three parliamentary constituencies in the southern state’s capital city and also the smallest, from 1996. His son Dayanidhi Maran represented the constituency after his death until 2014, when he was defeated by the AIADMK’s SR Vijayakumar.
This time, Dayanidhi Maran is up against the PMK’s candidate Sam Paul in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat.
Here are some details about the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat:
State: Tamil Nadu
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Chennai Central
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
Winning margin in 2014: 45,841
Runner up name, party: Dayanidhi Maran
Number of voters in 2014: 814,894
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.36%
Number of women voters in 2014: 662,749
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,153
